The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in different parts of Abia State are in jubilation mood

Governor Alex Otti approved an increase in monthly allowances for corps members serving in the southeast state

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Njoku Ukoha, shared more details about the new corps members allowance structure

Umuahia, Abia State - Governor Alex Otti has increased the monthly allowances for serving corps members in Abia state to N50,000.

Governor Otti raised the payment “from ₦4,000 to as much as ₦50,000.

Governor Otti increases corps members’ allowance ₦4,000 to as much as ₦50,000. Photo credit: Alex Otti

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government started paying corps members the newly approved ₦77,000 monthly allowance, with 2024 Batch A Stream 2 being the first beneficiaries.

The allowance hike follows President Tinubu’s minimum wage approval, raising corps members' monthly pay from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000.

Abia increases corps members’ allowance to ₦50,000

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Njoku Ukoha, said ₦20,000 base allowance will go to all corps members serving in Abia.

Ukoha added that National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to state government establishments will receive an additional ₦10,000, while medical and teaching corps members will earn an extra ₦30,000 monthly.

As reported by The Punch, Ukoha made this known in a statement issued on Friday, November 7, 2025.

“In addition to the Federal Government’s increased monthly NYSC allowance of ₦77,000, all corps members serving in Abia State will now earn a base monthly allowance of ₦ 20,000, while those serving within state government establishments, and specifically teaching and medical personnel, will earn an additional discriminatory allowance of ₦10,000 and ₦30,000, respectively to motivate interested corp members, thereby bridging the human capacity gap created by decades of neglect and attrition in both sectors.”

He further stated that the increment is part of Governor Otti’s broader policy to strengthen youth empowerment and public sector capacity in Abia.

“This marks the first major adjustment after 27 years, reflecting Governor Otti’s commitment to youth empowerment and workforce development in Abia.”

Nigerian governor increases corps members’ allowance

Recall that as part of the effort to improve the welfare of corps members, Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, announced a new monthly stipend for serving corps members.

On Friday, August 1, the governor increased the monthly allowance of NYSC members serving in the state from N20,000 to N30,000 and also promised to build a new NYSC camp.

