Governor Umo Eno has approved an increase in corps members’ monthly state allowance in Akwa Ibom from ₦5,000 to ₦20,000

The new allowance takes effect from 1st August 2025 and is meant to complement the Federal Government’s proposed ₦77,000 monthly stipend

Eno reaffirmed his commitment to corps members’ welfare, highlighting recent projects like the reconstruction of the NYSC orientation camp in the state

Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state- In a move to boost the welfare of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, Akwa Ibom state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved an increase in the monthly state allowance for corps members serving in the state.

Speaking at the state Delivery Meeting held at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Uyo on Friday, July 4, the governor revealed that the allowance would rise from ₦5,000 to ₦20,000.

Akwa Ibom’s Governor, Umo Eno, increases the monthly stipend paid to corps members. Photo credit: @officialnyscng/@PAstor UmoEno

Source: Twitter

New allowance takes effect in August

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the new payment structure will begin on 1st August 2025, marking a fourfold increase in the state support given to corps members.

Governor Eno noted that the decision was made to complement the Federal Government’s proposed ₦77,000 monthly allowance and to help corps members meet their basic needs while serving in Akwa Ibom.

State committed to corps welfare, Eno says

The governor emphasised the importance of creating a supportive environment for the more than 10,000 corps members posted to the state each year.

“We must continue to encourage and support them,” he said.

Furthermore, he highlighted the state government’s commitment to improving NYSC conditions.

This comes just a week after Governor Eno approved the reconstruction of the NYSC Orientation Camp at Ikot Itie Idung, a move that has been widely praised by stakeholders.

The monthly payment given to corps members in Akwa Ibom changes under Governor Umo Eno. Photo credit: @PastorUmoEno

Source: Facebook

The announcement is expected to be well-received by corps members and the NYSC leadership, especially at a time when economic pressures have heightened the cost of living.

Observers say the allowance increase, coupled with infrastructure improvements, positions Akwa Ibom as one of the most corps-friendly states in the country.

Corps members share experiences at Oyo camp

Previously, Legit.ng reported that some members of the National Youth Service Corps, Oyo State chapter, shared their ugly experience as thousands of corps members who gathered at the orientation camp in Iseyin were left scrambling for accommodation after the camp's capacity was exceeded.

In an interview with Legit.ng, a corps member who recently completed her three-week orientation programme shared how her expectations at the NYSC took an unexpected turn.

A corps member who simply identifies as Hadiza (not her official name) told Legit.ng that she arrived at the Iseyin camp on June 11, 2025, around 2:30 pm, in the company of others and went straight for the registration, getting ready and excited to begin the compulsory service year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng