The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially commenced payment of the newly approved ₦77,000 monthly allowance to corps members nationwide.

Legit.ng can confirm that several corps members received their new allowance on Wednesday, March 27. Multiple beneficiaries who spoke with our correspondent shared screenshots of their credit alerts, showing that the federal government began disbursing the payments around 1 pm.

According to findings by Legit.ng, the first batch of payments went to members of the 2024 Batch A Stream 2, who are set to complete their service year on Thursday, March 28. This aligns with the earlier promise made by the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, assuring corps members that the increased allowance would be implemented soon.

However, Legit.ng learned that corps members from other batches are yet to receive the ₦77,000 allowance.

Sources within the NYSC management disclosed that these payments would be made at the end of the month alongside their usual stipend.

The increment in allowance follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval of a new minimum wage, which led to the adjustment of corps members’ stipends from N33,000 to ₦77,000.

