The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled 75 drug joints and arrested 109 suspects across Kaduna state

According to a statement by the agency, the operatives seized over 3.6 tonnes of illicit drugs and ₦749,000 in fake naira notes

29 offenders were convicted and handed varying jail terms, while 32 others are currently facing prosecution for drug-related crimes

Kaduna, Nigeria – The Kaduna state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recorded a major victory in its ongoing war against narcotics, arresting 109 suspects and confiscating over 3.6 tonnes of illicit drugs in October 2025 alone.

The operation, one of the largest coordinated crackdowns in recent months, also led to the dismantling of 75 drug joints, the conviction of 29 offenders, and the seizure of ₦749,000 in counterfeit currency.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the agency’s public relations officer, Assistant Superintendent Shuaibu Yusuf Omale

Crackdown on drug hotspots across Kaduna

NDLEA operatives raided notorious hideouts in Tirkaniya, Bakin Ruwa, Rigasa, Obalande, Tudun Nufawa, Jan Ruwa, Television, and Kigo Road, dislodging major peddling networks and dismantling distribution points.

The statement quoted the NDLEA Commander of Narcotics in the state, Mohammed Tukur, as saying the agency is determined to make Kaduna unsafe for drug dealers and users alike.

“Our goal is to exterminate the drug trade, save lives, and protect communities from the destruction caused by illicit substances,” he stated.

It said during one of the operations on Monday, October 27, a 47-year-old suspect was arrested along the Abuja–Kaduna Expressway with a truckload of 32,946 bottles of psychoactive substances.

"Another 27-year-old man was nabbed along the Jos–Abuja Road with 84,710 tramadol capsules weighing 33.5 kg. In a separate raid on October 24, operatives also intercepted 24 sacks of Indian hemp weighing 234.5 kg in Saminaka."

NDLEA speaks on seized fake currency, convictions

The command confirmed that ₦749,000 in fake ₦1,000 notes was recovered and handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

In addition, 29 offenders were convicted and handed varying jail terms, while 32 others are currently facing prosecution for drug-related crimes.

Beyond enforcement, the command intensified its non-kinetic approach, conducting sensitisation campaigns and counselling sessions aimed at the rehabilitation of drug abuse victims.

NDLEA raids a nightclub in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of a Lagos nightclub linked to popular socialite and entertainer, Pretty Mike, following allegations that the property was being used for drug-related activity.

The nightclub, known as Proxy Lagos and located on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, was shut down after operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reportedly stormed the premises during a late-night operation.

Inside the building, officers reportedly recovered 169 cylinders of nitrous oxide (popularly known as laughing gas) and 200 grams of a banned substance from the socialite's nightclub.

