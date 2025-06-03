The Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu has approved the payment of N44,000 minimum wage arrears to former members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

Former corps members took to social media to confirm receipt of the payment as FG fulfilled its promise made following the recent upward review of corps members' monthly allowance from N33,000 to N77,000

This payment specifically applies to those who completed their one-year service before the new allowance structure came into effect earlier in the year

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Federal Government has commenced the payment of N44,000 minimum wage arrears to former members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The commencement of the payment fulfills an earlier promise tied to the recent upward review of corps members’ monthly allowance from N33, 000 to N77, 000.

The payment applies to those who completed their service before the new allowance took effect earlier this year.

Ex-corps members confirm payment

Former corps members have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm receipt of the payment, expressing their gratitude and relief.

One user, @Kingpin_black1, tweeted:

"Thank you NYSC. Thank you President Tinubu. Nigeria will be great again."

Another user @pharmacist_shezzy said:

"44k don land. NYSC no carry last. God bless Nigeria."

Similarly, @ifeoluwa_X wrote:

"Just got my alert. I almost deleted my NYSC account. Thank you FG."

The payment, widely seen as a fulfillment of the government’s earlier pledge, has sparked excitement online, with many praising the move as a sign of renewed trust and accountability.

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@LagosSenior tweeted:

"True!!! Confirmed."

@OkoreOnyemaechi tweeted:

"How about of us that passed out in 2022."

