Iseyin, Oyo state - The Management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has approved a two-week suspension of academic activities at the Iseyin Campus, with immediate effect, over the tragic death of a student.

The 200 Level student of the Department of Agricultural Economics died after he was fatally wounded by a hit- and - run driver in Iseyin.

LAUTECH suspends academic activities for 2 weeks at the Iseyin campus. Photo credit: LAUTECH

Source: UGC

The LAUTECH management said all students in the Iseyin campus of the institution are to proceed on a two-week break.

“In light of this grievous loss, and in recognition of the emotional toll it has taken on our students and staff, the University Management has approved a two-week suspension of academic activities at the Iseyin Campus, effective immediately. Consequently, all students in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources are to proceed on a two-week break.”

The spokesperson for the institution, Olayinka O. Balogun, confirmed this to Legit.ng on Friday, November 7, 2025, in response to our request on the incidents.

Balogun disclosed that academic activities will resume on Monday, November 24, 2025

“While students will be expected back in their classrooms on Monday, November 24, 2025, when academic activities resume, officers on essential services who may be required to be on duty will be informed in the usual manner.

"We urge all students to remain safe, support one another, and honour the memory of their departed colleague."

Suspected cultists stab LAUTECH student to death

Recall that tragedy struck on Thursday night, May 9, 2024, at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) in Oyo state.

Suspected cultists reportedly stabbed a 200-level student, Adedokun Olamilekan, to death during an argument.

An indigene of the town said the deceased student must have been hit with a dangerous weapon.

