The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology has announced the introduction of new non-STEM courses into the university

This comes as the institution announces the establishment of new faculties for law and arts, where additional new courses will be offered

The announcement has been widely embraced by the indigenous population of the state, who are pleased to learn that the school is now inclusive of every field

The management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, located in Ogbomoso, Oyo state, has announced the introduction of degree courses in arts and social sciences.

The tertiary institution, which was rated as the state's best university according to the latest ranking and long recognised for its focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, has taken a bold step towards expansion.

The announcement was made during the university's 16th convocation ceremony on Monday, April 22 by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Razaq Kalilu.

Kalilu revealed that six new courses, including Psychology, Mass Communication, Linguistics, Yoruba, Theatre Arts, and Political Science, will be offered under the new Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

Additionally, Law will be offered in the newly formed Faculty of Law.

The vice chancellor said:

“All the seven newly introduced programmes have recently gone through Resource Verification, in March this year towards the National Universities Commission’s approval. We hope to admit students for these programmes in this current academic session as soon as we receive the clearance from the NUC.”

In the convocation, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Prof Ayodeji Omole charged the graduating students to represent the school well in the labor and global market.

He urged them to be ambassadors of knowledge and to be honest in all their dealings. He asked them to bless the world with the training they had received.

He said:

“As you receive your degrees, remember that you are not just graduates of LAUTECH, but ambassadors of knowledge, integrity, excellence, service and progress, all that your university stands for. Carry the torch of learning with pride and let your actions speak volumes about the calibre of education you have received.”

