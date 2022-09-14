The unemployed graduate of Ladoke Akintola University, who returned his certificate to the school, has revealed his plans for the monetary gift he got

Oludare Alaba, who demanded a refund of his tuition fees and other expenses from the institution, said he would give a percentage to his church

Additionally, he said he would gift his friends and father a token from the money and use the rest to start a business

The unemployed graduate of Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, who returned his certificate and demanded a refund of his tuition fees, has revealed his plans for the N500,000 donation from the school alumni.

According to Oludare Alaba, he will first pay his tithe off the N500,000 donation given to him by the Global Alumni Association of the school.

Oludare Alaba of LAUTECH

Source: UGC

Alumni comes to the rescue

The Alumni of the school had gifted jobless Alaba the amount following the viral story of him returning his certificate to the institution in place of his tuition fees and other expenses he paid while he studied at the university.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The N500,000 was given to Alaba to cushion the effect of economic hardship on his life.

According to the Tribune, Alaba said he would give 10 per cent of the money as a tithe to his church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). He also said he would provide another 10 per cent to the less fortunate in society and some of his friends in the same situation as him.

A promise kept

Alaba said he vowed that any money which comes into his hands in the form of financial assistance, 10 per cent, would be taken as tithe and another 10 per cent given to society.

He said he heard someone in dire need of financial assistance over the radio and pledged to reach out to the person.

The graduate said he would also give a token to his father, who supported him through the university, and he would use the remaining amount to buy a laptop and a smartphone to start an online business.

I make N80,000 to N100,0000 every week from my job as an Uber driver, lady says

Legit.ng reported that slaying comes easy for Ibukun Olukoya if you are chanced to slide into her private world. Her various social media accounts show that she has mastered the art well. But slaying is not the only thing the 27-year-old knows how to do.

She is on the platform of one of the world’s biggest ride-hailing app – Uber. She is one of the few ladies who decided to take on the job most people would say is an exclusive preserve of men

The chatty undergraduate of Lagos State University is surmounting the odds to take her share of the industry. How on earth did she convince someone to allow her to drive his/her car on the platform remains a topic for another day.

Source: Legit.ng