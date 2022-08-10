Oba Francis Alao, who is the Olugbon of Orile Igbon says police must get to the root of the abduction and killing of a student LAUTECH

Recall that a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Rachael Opadele; and a United States- based hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi

The monarch said he would go to the State Criminal Investigation Department on his own to give additional information which would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators

The Deputy Chairman of Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Alao, who is the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, has said the police must get to the root of the abduction and killing of a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Rachael Opadele; and a United States- based hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi.

Opadele and Owolabi were abducted and a ransom of M5 million was taken to the kidnappers but the hoodlums killed their captives and the motorcyclist hired to take the bearer of the ransom to the den, Mr Idowu Ajagbe, while the bearer escaped.

Oyo monarch urges police to fish out killers of LAUTEC student

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, on Tuesday visited Abaa, the community in Surulere Local Government Area where the abduction took place as well as the palace of Olugbon.

The monarch, in an interview with our correspondent, said he would go to the State Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday on his own to give additional information which would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

He said, “When the CP and other police officers came today, I told them that the police need to set up its anti-kidnapping unit for the zone at Orile Igbon because this is a border between Oyo State and Kwara State.

“They should also come up with a MOPOL Unit and increase the number of police personnel at Orile Igbon and the CP said the police would intervene immediately.

“I will be going to the State CID to write a statement against what happened. Those who committed the crime must be apprehended. I will give the police additional information to make sure that those behind the criminal activities are apprehended.”

Gani Adams says terrorists have moved into forests in southwest states

Meanwhile, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Sunday, July 31, revealed that terrorists have moved into forests in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun to build their camps.

Adams said the terrorists are in possession of sophisticated ammunition.

He, therefore, called on the southwest security network, Amotekun, to be on red alert in case of any attempt by the criminals to attack. The Yoruba chief also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem his image before his tenure expires, adding that he is ready to give his support if called upon at any time.

