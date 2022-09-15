Oludare Alaba has said he used the money donated to him by the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) alumni association to buy some gadgets he needs for his work

The LAUTECH had, out of frustration, stormed the varsity to return his certificate in exchange for his paid school fees before the alumni association intervened

Alaba has now had the reason to smile again even as he also urged Nigerians to patronise him anytime they need MC or comedian for their events

The life of Oludare Alaba, the graduate of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) who wanted to return his certificate in exchange for his paid school fees, has changed for the better.

Alaba, out of frustration over his lack of employment, had stormed the university premise to return his certificate and collect back the tuition fees he paid.

Oludare Alaba, the unemployed LAUTECH graduate, shared an update about how he spent the N500,000 donated to him by the university's alumni association. Photo credit: Oludare Alaba

The alumni association of the Oyo state-owned university, however, intervened by gifting Alaba a sum of N500,000.

In a he posted on Wednesday, September 14, Alaba who appreciated the LAUTECH alumni association's gesture said he has used the money to buy gadgets that he needs for his work as an MC (Master of Ceremony)/comedian.

Alaba was seen in the video with a laptop and two other small cartons (probably containing a smartphone and headset).

The LAUTECH graduate also used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to patronise him any time they are hosting events and they are in need of an MC or comedian.

In his Facebook profile, Alaba described himself as a comedian, an actor and Master of Ceremony.

I will pay tithe from N500k donation - Alaba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alaba said he would first pay his tithe off the N500,000 donation given to him by the Global Alumni Association of the school.

He said he would give 10 per cent of the money as a tithe to his church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and give another 10 per cent to the less fortunate in society and some of his friends in the same situation as him.

The graduate added that he would also give a token to his father, who supported him through the university while he would use the remaining amount to buy a laptop and a smartphone to start an online business.

