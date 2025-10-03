Governor Seyi Makinde has raised the salaries of 67 LAUTECH hospital security guards from N18,800 to N80,000 following their public plea

The guards, outsourced through a contractor, had protested since 2021 with no solution until the governor’s surprise intervention

The announcement was met with jubilation as workers hailed the move as life-changing and long overdue

Security personnel at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, have secured a major pay rise after Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde stepped in to address their long-standing grievances.

The development followed an emotional plea from one of the guards during the governor’s visit to the facility.

With tears in his eyes, the guard recounted how they had protested as far back as June 2021 without success. He lamented that despite being indigenes of Oyo State, their condition had remained unchanged.

“On the 1st of June, 2021, we raised placards, asking you to help us. We’ve been here before Otunba Alao Akala and before the work of this place is completed. We are not staff but indigenes of Oyo State, please help us, we are suffering. I have a family and three children; my age is fast running out. Please help us, your excellency,” the guard passionately appealed.

Makinde raises guards’ pay amid jubilation

Governor Makinde, visibly moved by the appeal, inquired about their earnings. The response shocked him. The officer disclosed that their monthly pay was only N18,800.

A hospital representative explained that the guards were not direct hospital staff but outsourced through a contractor, which paid them less than the N27,000 it received per worker.

The governor swiftly announced an immediate intervention.

“I can solve the problem right away by saying that all 67 should be converted directly to ad-hoc workers and you will get N80,000 every month from the first of October,” he declared.

The announcement was greeted with cheers and applause from the guards and other hospital staff present. For the 67 officers, the move marks the end of years of frustration and the beginning of improved welfare.

Netizens react to Makinde's move at LAUTECH

Nigerians have praised the Oyo state governor, who, as he is in his second term, does not politically need to be overly generous as he is not seeking a return to office in 2027.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@Mbahdeyforyou said:

Very commendable act from Gov. Makinde

@LaughNLearnX said:

This is commendable. I’m truly impressed to see it. God bless the Governor.

@tobathenurse said:

this guy is so amazing. The way he has transformed oyo state in few years is amazing. I really think he’s the best candidate for Presidency, he will make Nigeria work again!

@BluX1q said:

This is good but still not enough for a family man with kids three kids , a bag of rice only the money is finished 😔, a kid school fees per term , daily meal , transport to school , the wife own self dey 😁 woman , topic for another day. They need to do better

@opraf59 said:

This is what we need in our society. Governors should do better,kudos to Governor Seyi Makinde.

