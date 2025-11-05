Tinubu Orders Education Minister To End ASUU Strikes
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a fresh order to Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education
- Tinubu has ordered Alausa and the ministry of education to immediately end ASUU strikes in tertiary institutions across the country
- Alausa announced a major shift in negotiation strategy between the federal government and tertiary institutions in the country
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education, to put an end to the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.
Alausa said Tinubu has reiterated the imperative to keep students in school.
ASUU has been at odds with the federal government over salary and promotion arrears for some years.
As reported by TheCable, President Tinubu gave the directive during a meeting with Alausa.
The education minister reassured the public that the government has largely met ASUU’s demands.
“The president has mandated us that he doesn’t want ASUU to go on strike, and we’re doing everything humanly possible to ensure that our students stay in school.”
The education minister described the recent six-day strike as unnecessary.
Alausa noted that talks have resumed with the union leadership following the concessions.
He disclosed that there is a major shift in negotiation strategy with unions in tertiary institutions.
“What we’ve done now is to expand one single committee.”
Alausa said this unified committee now handles dialogue with both academic and non-academic unions across all federal tertiary institutions.
He dismissed reports of a four-week ultimatum, insisting that the government is actively listening and committed to resolving the issues.
ASUU suspends 2-week strike, gives reason
Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) finally suspended its two-week warning strike across public universities in Nigeria.
Chris Piwuna, the president of the academic union, announced the development at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.
Piwuna disclosed the development that led to the suspension of the warning strike, adding that the union would not give any notice if the government takes no action on ASUU's demands.
ASUU strike: Tinubu’s govt exempts two Unions
Legit.ng also reported that Vice-Chancellors of all federal universities were urged to immediately implement the “No Work, No Pay” policy.
President Tinubu-led Federal Government gave the order following the ongoing nationwide strike in public universities.
Legit.ng reports that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared a two-week warning strike.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.