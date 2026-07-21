A TikTok user drew attention online after she shared a video showing a tote bag that had been delivered to her following an order placed on an online shopping platform

She disclosed that the bag was purchased for N900 and went on to describe how it looked after she had removed it from the packaging

The entire post centred on the appearance of the item and the platform it came from, and it attracted interest largely because of how low the price was

A lady recorded a video in which she displayed a tote bag that had arrived after being ordered from Temu and she used the clip to talk about where it had come from.

Sharlie presented the item that had been sent to her and she spoke about the details of the purchase.

Lady goes viral after displaying her newly purchased bag. Photo credit: @Sharlie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Purchase was made through Temu

Sharlie explained that the bag had been obtained from Temu and that the amount she paid for it was N900.

According to what she shared in the video, the tote looked neat and appealing as soon as it was taken out of the packaging, and her tone suggested that she was satisfied with what she had received for the money spent.

Reactions as lady displays bag she bought online

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@damhie asked:

"How much for delivery?"

@Aniks said:

"Hpw are you guys doing it. I can't do order more than 20k. I no get up to that."

@Rukky wrote:

"How Una Dey get this at cheaper price coz my own Temu na higher price I Dey see especially bag clothes snd shoe."

@crownsolarsystem001 added:

"How do we get the coupons or if there is no coupon no way to get it all my coupon na 350k off 500k."

See the post below:

Lady receives tiny bag from online vendor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady expressed her pain on social media after ordering a bag online and it didn't turn out to be what she expected.

In a video, she displayed how small the bag looked and asked her followers to guess where she ordered the bag from.

Source: Legit.ng