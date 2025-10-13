Vice-Chancellors of all federal universities have been urged to immediately implement the “No Work, No Pay” policy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government gave the order following the ongoing nationwide strike in public universities

the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared a two-week warning strike

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has directed Vice-Chancellors of all federal universities to immediately implement the “No Work, No Pay” policy following the commencement of the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Legit.ng recalls that the ASUU National President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, declared a two-week total and comprehensive nationwide warning strike.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, mandates all Vice-Chancellors to strictly apply the provisions of the Labour Laws of the Federation.

Alausa emphasised that no employee should receive remuneration for duties not performed during the strike period.

As reported by Daily Trust, this was contained in a circular issued by the Office of the Education Minister with reference number HME/FME/CORR.GEN./VOL.4/15.

Tinubu’s government said the move is part of efforts to restore accountability and discipline within the university system.

“To ensure strict compliance, the Education Ministry outlined a series of immediate actions for university heads. Vice-Chancellors have been instructed to conduct a physical headcount and roll call of all academic staff, prepare a comprehensive report identifying those actively performing their duties and those absent, and ensure that salaries are withheld for staff who fail to work during the strike period.”

The minister, however, exempted members of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) from any salary deductions.

Alausa explained that the two groups are not participating in the ongoing nationwide strike.

The minister also directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to monitor compliance and submit a consolidated report to the Ministry within seven days.

