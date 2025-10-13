Fresh revelations suggest that ASUU may have disrupted ongoing talks with the federal government amid meetings aimed at resolving the long-standing issues in the tertiary education sector

Fresh details have surfaced suggesting that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may have disrupted ongoing negotiations with the federal government aimed at resolving long-standing issues in the tertiary education sector.

Contrary to the speculations that the federal government did not act on time, sources familiar with the development said officials held discussions with ASUU until Friday, October 10, just days before the lecturers' union announced the two-week nationwide strike.

FG and ASUU held "constructive" meeting

Insiders said the meeting, which lasted several hours, brought together the FG negotiating team led by Senator Lanre Tejuosho, deputy chairman of the government’s negotiation committee, and key ASUU leaders.

One of the officials who spoke anonymously said the discussions were constructive, adding that ASUU promised to consult its members and provide feedback to the government.

However, members of the FG delegation claimed the union did not follow through.

“They promised to get back after the meeting, but they didn’t. The next thing we saw was their public announcement of a nationwide strike,” a top government source said.

Another reportedly confirmed that after the Friday meeting, the union did not immediately respond to follow-up calls from government representatives.

“They only got back on Sunday, after they had already gone public with the strike,” a government official claimed, adding that the union has yet to confirm a new date for talks.

ASUU strike: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, the development has sparked reactions on social media.

Eden Wumi. C, @AdewumiCollins, said on X:

"How do you meet with the FG on Friday, get an offer, ignore follow-ups, then strike on Sunday? That’s not negotiation, that’s a setup. Students deserve sincerity, not staged crises.



"The smell of sabotage from ASUU is too strong to ignore."

John Nnamdi, @John_NnamdiB, said:

"ASUU is beginning to make us suspect their activities, cause why on earth will the government be ready to dialogue with you, gave u a proposal on Friday, which ur body promised to get back 2 days later, rather than giving the gov a counteroffer. You announced a strike action."

Hamza, @h_hbello, said:

"Not trying to be insensitive, but our labour unions need to come up with new strategies in expressing their grievances and holding the government accountable without strikes."

Ugolibra, @Ugolibra, said:

"FG says it has met all ASUU’s demands, arrears cleared, allowances paid, promises fulfilled. Yet, ASUU is back on strike. Exams disrupted. Students stranded again.



"At this point, Nigerians are confused , who’s really fighting for education,and who’s fighting for ego?"

