Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to return to the negotiation table, as the union begins a warning strike over lingering disputes with the Federal Government.

Alausa, who has adopted an open-door approach to the standoff, said the government remained committed to resolving all outstanding issues through dialogue rather than confrontation.

FG Makes Major Demand as ASUU Begins Warning Strike

Alausa pledges transparency and constant dialogue

Unlike previous administrations that preferred closed-door talks, Alausa said his ministry would maintain open communication with the public throughout the negotiation process.

“Leadership must not abandon engagement, even when conversations are difficult,” the minister said during a media briefing in Abuja.

He added:

“Our goal is transparency, accountability and continuous dialogue with ASUU to protect the interests of students and staff alike.”

Observers note that Alausa’s style of engagement is gradually reshaping the government–union dynamic, encouraging a tone of mutual respect and public accountability.

FG outlines concrete steps

Under the minister’s supervision, the Federal Government has rolled out several financial interventions aimed at addressing some of ASUU’s core grievances.

These include the release of a ₦50 billion end-of-academic-year allowance, approval of payments for postgraduate supervision through university accounts, and an initial ₦50 billion disbursement from the ₦150 billion needs-assessment fund captured in the 2026 budget.

Alausa also disclosed that promotion arrears and wage adjustments had been incorporated into the forthcoming fiscal plan.

“We are not just making promises; we are matching words with action,” he said.

Push for accountability and public trust

To strengthen transparency, the Education Ministry has introduced periodic briefings and circulars detailing payments, timelines and pending actions.

“People deserve to know what has been paid, what is pending, and what is planned. Our commitment is to ensure that every stakeholder can verify progress," Alausa said.

Analysts argue that this level of openness is restoring some public confidence in the government’s handling of education-sector negotiations.

Addressing inherited challenges

The minister acknowledged that many of the unresolved issues predate the current administration, citing the unimplemented 2009 ASUU–FG agreement as a major source of recurring tension.

“We inherited longstanding problems, but we are tackling them systematically. This is not about blame; it’s about solutions that will stand the test of time," he explained.

Alausa’s candour, education experts say, marks a shift from the evasive tone that often characterised previous engagements with university unions.

ASUU remains sceptical

Despite these assurances, ASUU leaders have maintained that words alone will not resolve the crisis. The union insists that the government must demonstrate genuine commitment through full implementation of all agreed terms.

Still, Alausa appealed for continued dialogue. “Let us not close the door,” he said. “We are ready to meet with ASUU at any time and on any issue in the interest of our students.”

