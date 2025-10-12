The Federal Government of Nigeria has urged ASUU to reconsider its planned strike, citing ongoing reforms and a comprehensive offer addressing key concerns

Ministers emphasised that dialogue remains the most effective path to resolving disputes in the tertiary education sector

They warned that the “No Work, No Pay” policy would be enforced if the strike proceeds

The Federal Government of Nigeria has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to reconsider its decision to embark on an industrial strike.

It stressed that constructive dialogue remains the most viable and sustainable approach to resolving outstanding issues in the tertiary education sector.

In a joint statement issued on 12th October 2025, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, and the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmad, disclosed that the Federal Government had presented a comprehensive offer to ASUU and was still awaiting the union’s formal response.

The Ministers stated that the offer directly addressed ASUU’s core concerns, including working conditions, institutional governance, and staff welfare.

They highlighted that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, had approved a robust Teaching Allowance aimed at recognising the value of academic work and motivating lecturers across public universities.

“All matters relating to the review of conditions of service have been duly addressed, except those within the jurisdiction of individual university governing councils, which are actively being handled. The Federal Government remains open and committed to continued engagement with ASUU once their formal response to the offer is received,” the statement read.

Education sector reforms anchored on acountability

The Ministers underscored the Federal Government’s demonstrable commitment and sincerity in addressing ASUU’s demands, citing prompt policy responses and financial interventions in the education sector.

They expressed concern that ASUU had not reciprocated these efforts and appeared intent on proceeding with the planned strike despite the pending offer and ongoing engagement.

Reaffirming the administration’s dedication to the welfare of Nigerian lecturers and the stability of the university system, the Ministers noted that current reforms were grounded in fairness, accountability, and institutional strengthening to promote sustainable academic excellence.

University autonomy and labour law enforcement

While reiterating respect for university autonomy, the Ministers clarified that certain elements of ASUU’s demands, particularly those concerning internal governance, appointments, and promotions, fell under the statutory purview of university governing councils.

They urged ASUU to allow these matters to be resolved at the institutional level in accordance with existing regulations.

The statement also reminded the union that the principle of “No Work, No Pay” remains an extant provision of Nigerian labour law, warning that the Federal Government would enforce it should ASUU proceed with the strike.

“While government remains committed to peaceful dialogue, it will equally enforce existing laws to protect the integrity of our education system and ensure accountability,” the statement warned.

Government reaffirms openness to engagement with ASUU

The Ministers assured Nigerians that the Federal Government remained open to constructive engagement with ASUU and other stakeholders in the education sector.

They pointed to consistent interventions as evidence of the administration’s commitment to revitalising universities, enhancing staff welfare, and maintaining uninterrupted academic calendars.

“The government has shown sincerity and commitment through engagements and policy actions. We are confident that, with continued dialogue, every legitimate concern can be addressed and resolved without shutting down our campuses. Our students must remain in school,” the statement added.

“The future of our children and the stability of our universities must take priority over disputes. The Federal Government remains open to discussion and is ready to work with ASUU to consolidate the gains already achieved in staff welfare, infrastructure, and institutional reforms,” the Ministers concluded.

The statement was signed by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education.

ASUU shuts down universities, declares strike

The National President of the Union, Prof. Chris Piwuna, said there is nothing sufficient on the ground to stop the planned strike.

