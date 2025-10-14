Both academic and commercial activities have been disrupted at the University of Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

This is as the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) entered its second day

ASUU is on a warning strike after requesting that the government meet its demands, which have been outstanding for several years

Both academic and commercial activities have been altered at the University of Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University as a two-week strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) entered its second day.

University of Ibadan students declare solidarity with striking lecturers. Photo credit: fattylincorn_01

Source: Twitter

This is as the Student Union of the University of Ibadan (UISU) declared solidarity with the striking lecturers.

Classrooms open, but no learning taking place

Legit.ng correspondent gathered that although some lecture rooms were opened at the University of Ibadan, neither the lecturers nor the students were available for teaching and learning.

Although some academic staff were still on campus, they were either in their respective office or engaged in other non-academic matters.

Commercial drivers and tricyclists have also received little patronage on campus, while food vendors engage in strict reduced service provision.

Our struggle is just: ASUU UI tells members

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Ibadan branch, Dr Adefemi Afolabi, has called on the members to be resolute and committed to the cause of the union, saying it is just.

“Our struggle is just. We fight not for ourselves alone, but for the survival of the Nigerian university system, for the students who deserve quality education, and for the future of our nation. The government’s attempt to use hunger as a weapon against intellectuals will fail, as it has always failed. And this won’t be different.”

Dr Adefemi asked members of the union to be resilient and stand firm, noting that in the members.

"Remember! Our unity is our strength," the ASUU Chair encouraged.

“Observe the strike fully. There shall be no teaching, examination, or participation in administrative duties of any kind, or public lectures and conferences."

“Ignore threats of 'No Pay'. This struggle transcends one month’s salary. It is about securing the entire system for generations to come. Rely only on official communication channels from your ASUU-UI Branch and the National Secretariat for updates.”

The ASUU Chair added that,

“History has shown that resilience and collective action are the keys to victory. Let us stand together, unwavering, until our legitimate demands are met.”

Lecturers hold firm as UI students push for urgent government action amid ongoing ASUU strike. Photo credit: MoshoodOlamid15, gistwurld0, SquadNavigators

Source: Twitter

UI Student Union takes stand

Apparently, not everyone is comfortable with the ongoing strike. The University of Ibadan Student Union (UISU) highlighted the disruptions that will characterise the academic calendar.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the President of the Union, Mr Covenant Odedele, attributed the students’ concerns to the attendant delays in the study duration and graduation time.

“You know the impact of the ASUU strike as it affects the calendar of the university and how it delays the students than normal.”

Mr Odedele had, earlier in a statement, posited that a decisive decision should be reached by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to take immediate action by finalising the negotiations with their striking university lecturers.

“The President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Federal Ministry of Education should take immediate, decisive action to avert this nationwide industrial warning strike, finalising negotiations within the shortest possible timeframe.”

The student leader advised that the parties should “sort out the renegotiated agreement with enforceable timelines”, while suggesting sustainable funding and revitalisation of public universities in the country.

Declaring solidarity for their teachers, UISU urged ASUU to explore alternative channels of engagement that preserve academic stability while pressing their legitimate demands.

“We stand in solidarity with our lecturers' demands and with Nigerian students' right to a stable academic calendar. The future of this nation is being held hostage; we demand its immediate release.”

ASUU members blast federal government neglect



Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ASUU lecturers condemned the FG’s neglect, accusing officials of treating educators like beggars, while frustration spread nationwide over unpaid salaries, broken promises.

They warned privatization would harm students, urging Nigerians to support lecturers, protect public universities, and safeguard the nation’s educational future.

Source: Legit.ng