A young lady shared how she reconsidered a career path after learning about pay in the funeral industry

The change of mind was shared online including what caused her decision and her post drew attention to public perceptions of the job

The post highlighted how salary expectations can influence career decisions

Interest in the funeral profession took an unexpected turn after a lady spoke publicly about her plans.

The lady identified as Detroit Playa on X revealed that she had been weighing up the possibility of training as a mortician.

Lady reacts, speaks about salary of morticians. Photo credit: @Detroit Playa/X, Jupiterimages/ Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Reconsideration followed pay discovery

Detroit Playa explained that the idea had crossed her mind during the week, but that her enthusiasm faded once she looked into remuneration levels for the role.

She indicated that the initial thought had been serious and the prospect of working with the deceased seemed worth exploring until further research was carried out.

Upon discovering what morticians typically earned, the decision was reversed almost immediately.

Her reaction suggested that financial considerations outweighed the earlier curiosity about the work itself.

Career plans set aside

The post ended with the career idea being set aside.

Detroit Playa made it clear that the pay information was the deciding factor.

Nothing else was added about the profession, the work involved, or future intentions.

See the post below:

Female mortuary worker shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 24-year-old mortician shared her experience in her profession, noting that she stays in a mortuary and her room is like seven steps away from where the bodies are kept.

The young lady, who is also a hearse driver, shed light on why they knock before venturing into the room where dead bodies are kept.

Source: Legit.ng