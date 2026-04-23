LAUTECH’s best graduating student, Oladepo Caleb Olugbenga, has credited the NELFUND loan scheme introduced by Tinubu for supporting his academic journey

The university graduated 7,641 students, with 137 earning First Class honours, as the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences produced the highest number of top-performing graduates

Vice Chancellor Professor Rasaq Kalilu urged graduates to pursue excellence and embrace opportunities, describing them as ambassadors of the institution’s values and training

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been praised by Ladoke Akintola University of Technology’s best graduating student for introducing NELFUND, an educational loan that supports Nigerian students with tuition and upkeep.

The scholar said without the loan, his academic journey would have been far more difficult and noted that the intervention played a key role in his success.

Oladepo Caleb Olugbenga celebrates after emerging as LAUTECH’s overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.89. Photo: X/@YhungProf0

Source: Twitter

Oladepo Caleb Olugbenga, who graduated from the Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering, finished as the overall best student with a cumulative grade point average of 4.89.

His performance stood out among thousands of graduates celebrated at the university’s 18th convocation ceremony in Ogbomoso, Oyo State on Wednesday, April 22.

Student links success to loan support

In a message shared after the announcement, Oladepo acknowledged the impact of the student loan scheme on his education.

“I'm honored to let you know that I am the Best Graduating Student of @lautechofficial .Your loans made it possible”

His remarks add to growing conversations around access to higher education funding in Nigeria, particularly for students from modest backgrounds.

The convocation ceremony also reflected strong academic performance across faculties. A total of 7,641 students were awarded bachelor’s degrees, with 137 graduating with First Class honours.

LAUTECH’s best graduate praised Tinubu’s NELFUND loan scheme. Photo: X/@YhungProf0

Source: Twitter

Faculty performance and graduation figures

According to Nation, Vice Chancellor Professor Rasaq Kalilu, who spoke at the event, provided a detailed breakdown of the results.

The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences produced the highest number of First Class graduates, recording 28. It was followed by the Faculty of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources with 23 graduates in the same category.

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology and the Faculty of Computing and Informatics recorded 16 and 10 First Class graduates respectively.

He said, “Out of this figure, 137 students are graduating with First class category, 1,889 of them in the second class upper category and 1,008 students in the third class category and 37 graduands in the pass category.”

Call to graduates on future opportunities

The Vice Chancellor also addressed the graduating class, urging them to remain focused and committed as they move into the next phase of their lives.

He said, “The world is full of opportunities for you to explore and conquer. We have full confidence that you will carry the values and lesson learnt here into the world and make positive contributions.

“Being a LADOKITE is a unique brand of excellence. It is a badge earned through rigorous processes. You have been forged in a crucible of science and arts and cast in a mold of technology. Never stop believing in yourselves.”

UniAbuja promises jobs for top graduates,

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Abuja, recently renamed Yakubu Gowon University, has announced a new incentive for academic excellence as it prepares for its combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies.

Vice Chancellor Hakeem Fawehinmi disclosed that the institution will offer automatic employment to its best graduating students from the two academic sessions under review.

Source: Legit.ng