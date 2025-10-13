The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) says it is not part of any strike, urging members to continue work and teaching

CONUA commends the Ministry of Education for expanding the renegotiation committee to include all academic unions in federal universities

The union says engagement remains the best path forward for Nigeria’s universities, reaffirming its dedication to academic progress

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has distanced itself from reports linking it to any ongoing or planned strike action in Nigerian universities, reaffirming its commitment to academic stability and continued dialogue with the Federal Government.

In a statement issued by its National President, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, the union described the circulating claims of its involvement in an industrial action as false and misleading.

CONUA denies strike, commits to stability

He stated that CONUA remains dedicated to ensuring uninterrupted academic activities across universities in the country.

“CONUA wishes to categorically clarify that it has not declared any strike action and is not part of any ongoing strike,” Sunmonu said.

He directed all members to continue discharging their academic and administrative responsibilities, maintain regular engagement with students, and uphold the union’s commitment to excellence and discipline within the university system.

Sunmonu explained that the union currently has no dispute with the Federal Government that warrants industrial action.

Lecturers back government’s reforms

He noted that CONUA was initially excluded from the renegotiation committee of the 2009 Agreement inaugurated in October 2024, but the union formally protested its omission. The issue was later addressed during a meeting with the Minister of Education on September 11, 2025.

The union expressed satisfaction with the Ministry of Education’s recent decision to expand the committee, fulfilling its earlier promise.

Sunmonu stated that CONUA would only review its position if any of the issues presented to the government develop into a formal dispute.

He added that after the September meeting, CONUA held congresses across universities between September 18 and 24, 2025, where members unanimously agreed that strike actions were not the solution to the challenges facing the sector.

Sunmonu appealed to Vice Chancellors to protect and support CONUA members as they continue their legitimate duties. He also urged students to remain focused on their studies without fear of interruptions.

“CONUA’s unwavering focus is on building a sustainable, innovative, and productive academic environment that serves the interests of students, scholars, and the nation,” he said.

He appreciated the cooperation of all stakeholders and reaffirmed the union’s support for constructive engagement as a means of advancing higher education in Nigeria.

