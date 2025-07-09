JAMB has “suspected” foul play in the results of Chinedu Okeke, the best candidate in the UTME 2025

JAMB on Tuesday, July 8, announced that Okeke, an indigene of Anambra state, emerged as the best candidate with a score of 375 in the examinations

Ishaq Oloyede, registrar of JAMB, however, said the board made some discoveries regarding Okeke, who applied for mechanical engineering at UNILAG

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it suspects foul play in the results of Chinedu Christian Okeke, the best candidate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025.

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ishaq Oloyede, registrar of JAMB, made this disclosure on Tuesday, July 8, at the 2025 policy meeting of the board in Abuja.

Daily Nigerian also noted the development.

Oloyede announced that Okeke, an indigene of Anambra, emerged as the best candidate with 375 score in the examinations.

The JAMB boss, however, stated that the board made some discoveries regarding Okeke, who applied for Mechanical Engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

According to him, data from JAMB revealed that Okeke was admitted to study Medicine in 2024 at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

He said JAMB wrote UNN for clarification about the candidate, and the school revealed that Okeke is a student of the institution.'

JAMB raises alarm over alleged mercenary

Speaking on the development, JAMB's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, stated that the board is suspecting foul play.

Benjamin said:

“The law does not allow a student to matriculate twice, and as an undergraduate, he has advantage over the other candidates in the examinations.

“In his records, he claimed he is from the South-East while the other record is reading that he is from Lagos state.

“We are suspecting that he is a mercenary in the examination."

Top 10 highest scorers in 2025 UTME

1. Okeke Chinedu Christian (Anambra state) – Score: 375

2. Ayuba Simon-Peter John (Gombe state) – Score: 374

3. Abdulmalik Olayinka Jimoh (Kwara state) – Score: 373

4. Roberts Ayibo Damiete (Rivers state) – Score: 373

5. Ononugbo Chibueze Chigozirim (Enugu state) – Score: 373

6. Olawepo Tunmise Gertrude (Kwara state) – Score: 373

7. Afenitan Leslie Ofeoritse (Delta state) – Score: 373

8. Azoyenime Samuel Chukwuemeka (Delta state) – Score: 372

9. Oyebode Emmanuel Oluwapelumi (Ogun state) – Score: 372

10 Omigie Cecil Osaigbovo (Oyo state) – Score: 372

