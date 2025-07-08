On Tuesday, July 8, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) implemented a new policy that will feature the ranking of each candidate on their 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result slip

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyode, announced the introduction of the 'UTME ranking on result slips' after announcing this year's top scorers on Tuesday in Abuja

Oloyode explained how the new ranking feature will reduce fraud and impersonation, making it more challenging for candidates to present fake or inflated scores

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday, July 8, announced a major policy change that will see the ranking position of each candidate printed on their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result slip.

JAMB’s new feature will display the recognised ranking of every 2025 UTME candidate. Photo credit: Excel Mind, JAMB HQ

Source: Facebook

UTME ranking on result slips will reduce fraud - JAMB

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyode, disclosed that this new feature will apply to all 1,905,539 candidates who sat for the 2025 UTME.

Oloyode, in his presentation at the 2025 policy meeting in Abuja, said the move was aimed at providing better context to raw scores, curbing the celebration of so-called high scorers without considering their relative performance, and helping tertiary institutions make more informed admission decisions.

According to him, by indicating a candidate’s national ranking, universities and other higher institutions can now assess not just the score but the standing of each applicant among their peers.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyode, claims the UTME ranking policy will prevent fraud and fake admission. Photo credit: JAMB HQ

Source: Facebook

UTME candidates score breakdown - 370 is ranked 16th

For the 2025 UTME, a candidate who scored 370 is ranked 16th among the nearly two million candidates. A score of 320 is ranked 5,806 while 250 is ranked 107,819.

According to JAMB, a score of 200 places a candidate at position 533,805, and 180 ranks at 948,026. Lower scores such as 140, 120, and 100 are ranked at 1,855,607; 1,900,872; and 1,903,661, respectively.

Also, JAMB explained that the new ranking system is expected to discourage the obsession with raw scores alone and shift focus to the competitiveness of each result.

“Candidates ranking position will be indicated on the result slip for each candidate. This will help the institutions determine the quality of candidates being admitted .

“It will also discourage candidates who parade fake score as one of the best,” the JAMB boss stated.

Read more about JAMB here:

JAMB announces UTME cut-off marks for universities

Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Tuesday, July 8, announced the cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, announced that the minimum admissible scores for admissions for the next academic session is150 for universities and 100 for polytechnics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng