On Tuesday, July 8, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced Okeke Chinedu from Anambra state as the top scorer of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with 375 score.

However, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, noted that the board realised some discrepancies regarding Okeke, who applied for mechanical engineering at the University of Lagos.

According to Oloyede, data from JAMB revealed that Okeke was admitted to the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka’s department of medicine four years ago.

As reported by The Punch, Oloyede noted that JAMB wrote UNN for clarification about the student, and the institution revealed that Okeke was admitted and was doing fine.

He also clarified that there was no detail on whether Okeke was withdrawn or not.

Speaking further, Oloyede, however, stressed that the board has written the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to ensure that Okeke is not allowed to practice medicine under the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Ayuba Simon-Peter came second with 374 score; Jimoh Abdulmalik with 373; Roberts Damiete with 373; Ononugbo Chigozirim, 373; Olawepo Gertrude with 373; Afinotan Leslie, 373; Azoyenime Samuel, 373, and Oyebode Oluwapelumi with 373.

PUNCH Online had reported that the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announced during the 2025 Policy Meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board held in Abuja that 16 years is the minimum age for admission into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

