This week, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) joined the global community in marking Customer Service Week, an annual celebration of the people who make business and governance work, customers and service providers alike.

Across Nigeria, FIRS offices came alive with colour, excitement, and themed dress days as staff took time to honour their most important partners, the taxpayers.

But beyond the glamour and cheerful activities, this year’s celebration spotlighted the new spirit of leadership redefining the agency under Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of FIRS.

Leadership that puts people first

Since assuming office, Adedeji has redefined what leadership in public service means. His philosophy is simple but profound: put people first.

Under his leadership, FIRS has evolved from being seen merely as a tax collection body to becoming a people-centred institution that listens, understands, and responds to the needs of Nigerians.

His administration has brought empathy, transparency, and innovation into tax administration — transforming public perception and improving compliance nationwide.

“Leadership is not just about policy but about people,” Dr. Adedeji has often said — and those words now reflect in every corner of the institution.

Digital innovation for a new tax experience

Through groundbreaking digital initiatives such as the TaxProMax platform, electronic invoicing, and an active social media presence, FIRS has made tax processes easier and faster for individuals and businesses.

Taxpayers can now file returns, make payments, or verify transactions from anywhere, with each process secured by a unique Invoice Reference Number and QR code.

For Nigerians without internet access, the FIRS 829# USSD service offers easy options to retrieve Tax Identification Numbers (TINs), verify tax clearance certificates, locate nearby offices, or make quick inquiries.

With these innovations, the agency has proven that efficiency and accessibility are not just possible — they are the new standard.

Building trust through service excellence

Perhaps the greatest transformation under Dr. Adedeji is a cultural shift within FIRS. Staff now see taxpayers not as obligations, but as partners in progress. Courtesy, fairness, and prompt service have become the agency’s new ethos.

This renewed focus has boosted public trust and made more Nigerians understand why taxes matter. “Today, if you ask ten Nigerians, nine will tell you they now understand taxes better,” one staff member said proudly during the celebration.

Mission possible: A new era for public service

The theme for this year’s Customer Service Week — “Mission: Possible” — could not have been more fitting. Under Adedeji, the FIRS' mission to serve Nigerians with integrity and innovation is not just a slogan; it is a living reality.

His calm confidence, intelligence, and results-driven leadership have made FIRS a model of what responsive governance should look like.

As the celebrations end, one message stands out clearly: tax administration in Nigeria has changed — for good.

FIRS today represents a system that works, a team that serves, and a nation that believes again.

