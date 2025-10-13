Google is offering its premium AI subscription for Nigerian students, with focus on university students

The offer will give students login to Google Gemini AI Pro for free for 12 months to build foundational AI skills

There are various advanced toos and offer and the tech giant hopes that it will enhance research, coursework, and creative projects.

Google has announced its premium AI subscription, Gemini AI Pro, will be available free for 12 months to university students across Africa to build foundational AI skills.

Nigerian students are invited to take advantage of the opportunity designed to support higher education.

According to Google, the offer is available to eligible students aged 18+ in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Google announces free AI tools for Nigerian students

Why is good offering advanced AI tools

The tech gaint said the offer give access to its most advanced AI tools to enhance their learning, research, and creative work.

It added that the initiative will equip the next generation of African leaders, innovators, and creators with fundamental AI literacy.

Speaking on this development, Alex Okosi, the managing director for Google in Sub-Saharan Africa, said:

“By placing powerful generative AI tools in the hands of students, Google is preparing them for a future where AI skills are essential. Africa is experiencing a wave of innovation driven by the creativity and energy of its youth.

"Providing students with access to advanced AI tools empowers them to excel academically and become the builders and leaders shaping tomorrow. This initiative democratizes technology, giving African students the skills to compete and lead on the global stage.”

Nigerian students can now enjoy free Google Gemini AI Pro. Photo:Frédéric Soltan

Details about Google AI tools

The tools include Supercharged Learning and Research for guided research, Deep Research for quick, cited reports, NotebookLM for organizing notes, Veo 3 for creating videos, and 2 TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos for coursework and creative projects.

Google wants students to take advantage

Alex urged university students in eligible higher education institutions and countries to verify their status and activate the 12-month free plan, saying, the process is designed to be simple, requiring students to verify their status through various methods and to add or confirm a form of payment (without incurring any charges)

The offer, according to Alex, will be available for redemption for 60 days, from October 7, 2025, to December 9, 2025 Leadership reports.

He added:

“the student offer builds on Google’s long-standing commitment to Africa’s digital transformation through programs like the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa and the Digital Skills for Africa initiative, which have helped millions of people and businesses grow.”

