WAEC Nigeria has opened applications for several professional roles across its national office, targeting specialists in education, finance, human resources, and healthcare

The recruitment drive seeks qualified candidates with relevant degrees, certifications, and post-NYSC experience

Interested applicants must submit their online applications by Tuesday, 25 November 2022

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria National Office, has launched a recruitment campaign to fill several strategic positions across its departments.

The sub-regional organisation, renowned for its role in conducting examinations across West Africa, stated that suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply for roles in education, finance, human resources, and medical services.

Assistant Registrar II Vacancies in Music and Special Education

WAEC confirmed that it is seeking candidates for the position of Assistant Registrar II, with specialisations in Music and Special Education (Visual Impairment).

The Council explained that successful applicants would be responsible for developing and moderating tests in their subject areas, as well as participating in other examination-related activities.

Applicants must hold a minimum of a Second Class Lower Division degree from a recognised university in the relevant field. In addition, a minimum of three years’ post-qualification teaching experience is required.

Accountant Role Open in Finance Division

The Council also announced a vacancy for an Accountant within its Finance Division. The role involves preparing and monitoring annual budgets, generating reports for Council meetings, and producing financial statements in line with applicable laws and regulations.

Other responsibilities include managing financial data, analysing revenue and expenditure trends, and liaising with internal and external auditors.

Candidates must possess a university degree with at least a Second Class Lower Division in accounting or a related field. Professional membership of ICAN, ACCA (UK), or ACA (UK) is mandatory.

WAEC added that applicants should be proficient in at least one accounting software and have a minimum of three years’ post-NYSC professional experience.

Human Resource Management Officers Needed

WAEC is also recruiting Human Resource Management Officers to support its HR operations. The Council stated that successful candidates would assist in policy formulation and implementation, manage employee records, and coordinate staff performance management.

Applicants must hold a degree in Human Resource Management, Business Administration, or a related discipline, with at least a Second Class Lower Division. Professional certification in CIPM, SHRM, CIPD, or similar is considered an advantage.

A minimum of three years’ experience in HR roles, including HRIS management and data analysis, is required. A Master’s degree in a relevant field is also desirable.

Medical Doctor Position Available

In the medical department, WAEC is recruiting a qualified Medical Doctor to provide clinical services to staff. Duties include diagnosis, investigations, counselling, medical assessments, and documentation.

The role also involves developing health programmes and supporting the Head of Medical Services.

Candidates must possess a degree in Medicine and Surgery from a recognised university and be registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

At least one year of post-NYSC experience in a reputable clinical setting is required. Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is also expected.

Application Process and Deadline

WAEC advised that interested and qualified candidates should apply online via the official application link: https://forms.cloud.microsofytpX60Gcr9M8t.

The Council emphasised that all applications must be submitted no later than Tuesday, 25 November 2022. It added, “Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.”

This recruitment drive reflects WAEC’s commitment to strengthening its operational capacity and enhancing service delivery across its departments.

