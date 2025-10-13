Thousands of petty traders across Nigeria can now access up to ₦100,000 in free grants under a new support programme

Thousands of small-scale traders across Nigeria are set to benefit from the Petty Traders Grant Support Programme, a new financial empowerment scheme designed to uplift street vendors, market sellers, and micro-entrepreneurs struggling to access capital.

The initiative, which offers ₦10,000 to ₦100,000 in free grants, targets individuals whose livelihoods depend on petty trading, from food vendors and kiosk owners to shoe repairers, tailors, and recharge card sellers.

A lifeline for grassroots entrepreneurs

At the heart of the programme is a simple goal: to help Nigerians grow self-sustaining businesses without the usual hurdles of collateral, company registration, or complex paperwork.

Unlike most loan schemes, the Petty Traders Grant is completely non-repayable, making it accessible to people who may not qualify for bank credit. It recognises that with just a small push, millions of Nigerians can build profitable micro-businesses capable of transforming their communities.

What the grant aims to achieve

The Petty Traders Grant Support Programme focuses on four key objectives:

Reducing unemployment by enabling self-reliance through micro-business ownership.

Boosting local economies by strengthening informal trade networks.

Simplifying financial access through fast, realistic processes.

Empowering women, youths, and vulnerable groups who depend on daily trade for survival.

This initiative is open to both urban and rural residents, ensuring that street vendors in cities and market women in villages can equally benefit.

Who can apply?

To qualify, applicants must:

Be between 18 and 55 years old and a resident of Nigeria.

Be an existing or aspiring petty trader.

Possess a valid NIN slip and a 10-digit bank account.

Provide a guarantor or next of kin’s contact and a verifiable address.

Importantly, applicants do not need CAC registration, making it friendly to informal business owners.

Easy application, real support

Application opens October 1 and closes December 19, 2025.

Verification and disbursement will take place between December 2025 and January 2026.

How to apply:

Register: Visit the official website and fill in your personal and business details.

Submit: Complete the form accurately; multiple entries lead to disqualification.

Confirm: Await a confirmation message and possible follow-up for clarification.

Get Funded: Shortlisted applicants will be published online and contacted for disbursement.

A rare chance for Nigeria’s everyday hustlers

For millions of Nigerians running small businesses, this grant represents more than money; it’s hope, dignity, and a fresh start.

With no repayment, no collateral, and minimal paperwork, the Petty Traders Grant could become one of the most impactful grassroots empowerment programmes in recent years, a real chance for Nigeria’s street hustlers to rise from survival to success.

The new scheme comes amid a series of intervention schemes launched by the Nigerian government to help small business owners scale their enterprises.

FG unveils N250,000 grants for small businesses

Legit.ng earlier reported that as part of its ongoing nationwide intervention to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Federal Government awarded N250,000 in unconditional grants to exceptional small business owners in Ondo State.

During the opening of the 7th Expanded National MSMEs Clinics in Akure, Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the payout, characterising it as a tangible manifestation of President Bola Tinubu's dedication to the development of grassroots enterprises.

According to him, the grants, which are not loans, represent a direct investment made by the Nigerian people in local industry leaders through their government.

