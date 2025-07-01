Academic and other activities on Tuesday, July 1, were put on hold at the main campus of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo state

Students took to the streets to protest the renaming of the institution to Victor Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan, by Governor Seyi Makinde

Olunloyo was the first rector of the institution as well as the commissioner in the old Western region

Ibadan, Oyo state - Students of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo state, on Tuesday, July 1, staged a protest at the Oyo state government secretariat.

The students demonstrated against the renaming of the institution after a former governor of the state, Omololu Olunloyo.

As reported by Channels Television, the displeased student carried placards with different inscriptions, asking Governor Seyi Makinde to rescind his decision and restore the polytechnic to its original name.

The Nation also noted the development.

The students, who thronged the Oyo state government secretariat in their numbers, urged Makinde to protect the legacy and name of the Polytechnic Ibadan by reversing his decision to name it after the late mathematician, as proposed last week during the funeral rites of the late statesman.

The protest caused commuters to be stranded.

The students, led by Olamide Oladipupo, the president of the Students Union Government (SUG), The Ibadan Polytechnic, appealed to the governor to preserve the polytechnic’s legacy embedded in the name it bears across the world.

Stakeholder disagrees with Makinde

Adeyinka Agoro, a former staff member of the institution, while reacting to the governor's decision, faulted Makinde.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

"Governor Omololu Olunloyo spent just three months in office. He became Governor of Oyo state via an election massively rigged by the then National Party of Nigeria (NPN) led by Chief Meredith Adisa Akinloye as chairman.

"Our revered 'The Polytechnic Ibadan' should not have been named after him."

Oyo deputy governor meets students

Meanwhile, the Oyo state deputy governor Bayo Lawal met behind closed doors with the leadership of the student union of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, following a protest over the recent renaming of the institution by Governor Makinde.

The meeting, which took place at the conference room of the secretary to the state government (SSG), was convened by the state government in response to Monday’s protest. The demonstration disrupted academic and administrative activities on campus.

