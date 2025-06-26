Governor Seyi Makinde has renamed The Polytechnic, Ibadan to Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan, in honour of the late former governor and education icon, Dr Omololu Olunloyo

Ibadan, Oyo state – Governor Seyi Makinde has officially renamed The Polytechnic, Ibadan after the late former governor of the state, Dr Omololu Olunloyo.

According to the governor, the move was in recognition of his contributions to education and public service.

Announcement made at memorial service

The governor made the announcement during an interdenominational commendation service held on Wednesday, June 26, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan, organised in honour of the late statesman, who passed away in April at the age of 90, Leadership reported.

Makinde said,

“The institution will now be known as Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan.”

Olunloyo was the first rector of Oyo poly

Dr Omololu Olunloyo, a respected mathematician and former governor of Oyo state, was the pioneer rector of the Polytechnic when it was established in 1970.

His leadership and academic contributions played a foundational role in shaping the institution's early direction, Vanguard reported

Tributes pour in for elder statesman

The renaming is part of a broader series of tributes to honour Olunloyo’s legacy in public service, academia, and governance.

Several dignitaries, community leaders, and former colleagues at the event praised his lifelong commitment to development and education in Nigeria.

The decision has been welcomed by alumni and educational stakeholders, who say it will ensure that the late governor’s name remains etched in the annals of Oyo state’s history.

Death of Olunloyo

Recall that Victor Omololu Olunloyo, a former governor of Oyo state, is dead.

According to a statement by the Olunloyo family on Sunday, April 6, Olunloyo died a few days before his 90th birthday.

A prominent child of the deceased is Kemi Olunloyo, a social media personality. The statement announcing the ex-governor's demise was signed by Oladapo Ogunwusi on behalf of the family.

It reads:

“With a heavy heart but gratitude to the Almighty, we announce the passing into glory of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo state, mathematician and engineer and renowned technocrat, a few days before his 90th birthday.

“The Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, Dr. Olunloyo was first Rector, Ibadan polytechnic and first Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic among other notable appointments.

“His long record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to his family and associates even as we come to grip with this devastating event."

