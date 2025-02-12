Some students of The Polytechnic in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital were found to be collapsing after inhaling a yet-to-be-identified gaseous substance

One of the two students who were reportedly fighting was said to have sprayed the substance into the air and those present in a bid to separate them started collapsing

The affected students were said to have been admitted and stabilized at the University College Hospital (UCH) and Ring Road State Hospital

No less than ten students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in Oyo state, reportedly collapsed after they inhaled a yet-to-be-identified gaseous substance when two students were quarrelling.

It was learnt that the students have been stabilised and admitted for treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH) and Ring Road State Hospital.

Commissioner for Health in Oyo state, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi leads an emergency team to The Polytechnic Ibadan Photo Credit: @realowoyinka

Source: Twitter

Source explains what happened at The Polytechnic, Ibadan

According to Leadership, a source disclosed that the affected students were from the Department of Science Laboratory and Technology. They were said to have been seated in the lecture hall after they wrote a test.

Suddenly, the students started fighting and while others moved to intervene, one of the students sprayed the substance into the air. Many of the students who inhaled the substance started collapsing and some of them became unconscious.

The state government responded to the situation immediately following a distress call. The state commissioner for health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, led a team of emergency responders to the institution, which immediately evacuated the affected students to medical facilities.

Oyo commissioner speaks on Ibadan poly students

Ajetunmobi then visited the hospital personally to assess the students' conditions. They were confirmed stable and reportedly responding to the medical attention appropriately.

The commissioner in his address urged the institution's management to thoroughly investigate the situation and ensure that the students who sprayed the substance are identified and sanctioned.

She also stressed the need to sensitise the students against harmful behaviours and violent acts that could threaten public safety.

Oyo reiterated commitments to residents' well-being

The commissioner stressed that the Ministry of Health will remain committed to all Oyo state residents' well-being. She then pledged the state's readiness to immediately respond to health-related emergencies.

The Rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Dr. Taiwo expressed gratitude to the immediate response of the state government to the emergency and vowed to fish out the culprits in due time.

While the government was working on fishing out the students who sprayed the substance, the extent of the damage the substance had caused to the affected student's body was yet to be ascertained.

