As part of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution, leaders from the South-West region have proposed the creation of five new states, including Ijebu-Remo

Nigerians have reacted differently as the leaders demanded the creation of Ijebu-Remo, Coastal, Igbomina, Ibadan, and New Oyo states

Former Ogun state governor, Gbenga Daniel, urged the Senate to approve the creation of Ijebu-Remo state, citing one major reason

Leaders from Nigeria’s South-West geopolitical zone have made a bold case for the creation of five additional states, as part of wide-ranging reforms proposed at the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

Ijebu-Remo, Coastal, Igbomina, Ibadan, New Oyo states

The leaders are demanding the creation of Ijebu-Remo, Coastal, Igbomina, Ibadan, New Oyo states, The Punch reported.

The demands formed the highlight of deliberations at the South-West zonal public hearing on the constitution review, held on Friday, July 4, in Lagos.

The hearing was convened by the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, chaired by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau and represented by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.

Former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, delivered a passionate appeal for the creation of Ijebu State, describing it as a redress of historic injustice.

“Ijebu land has the capacity to sustain its own state. The Remo people have also expressed support, provided the new name is ‘Ijebu Remo State,’ much like we have Akwa Ibom,” Daniel said. “It remains the only former colonial province yet to be granted statehood.”

Nigerians react to call for five new states

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their take on the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@Naija_PR tweeted:

"The will of the people matters. What do the people want?"

@T___Banky tweeted:

"Anything that has to do with creating new states is a waste of resources."

@uwemjay

"Ijebu-Remo ✓

"Coastal ✓

"Ibadan X

"New Oyo X

"Igbomina X."

@philipvalentin2 tweeted:

"They couldn't maintain Ekiti and Osun and they want to increase another on themselves."

@Emeriate195378

"Ijebu people need a state cuz they have really suffered under Yoruba."

@Ridwano009 tweeted:

"If they cut costal state from Lagos and some parts of Ogun state, which part would Ibo’s claim as no man’s land?"

@BadaObadina tweeted:

"What happened to Warri State?"

@Shizzyforbez tweeted:

"Ijebu state is needed ASAP…ijebu ode is underdeveloped."

