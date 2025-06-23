Oluwatoyin Alao-Aderinto, the first daughter of the late former Oyo governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has dragged her family to court

Oluwatoyin Alao-Aderinto is seeking an order of the court for the exhumation of her father’s corpse to carry out the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test, tests to be carried out on her and her siblings

She aims to establish the true paternity of the seven individuals claiming to be the governor’s biological children amid tensions over the distribution of his assets

Oluwatoyin Alao-Aderinto, the first daughter of the late former Oyo State Governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has stirred fresh controversy in the polity as she filed a suit at the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan.

She is seeking a court order for a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test on seven individuals claiming to be biological children of the deceased.

Ex-Governor Alao-Akala’s daughter drags siblings to court over inheritance dispute. Photo credit: Intel Region

Source: UGC

She is also seeking an order of the court for the exhumation of her father’s corpse to carry out the DNA test.

As reported by The Punch, Alao-Aderinto is praying the court to direct that the DNA tests be carried out on herself, and her siblings, including a serving member of the House of Representatives, Olamijuwonlo.

Others named for the DNA test are Olamide, Adebukola, Olamipo, Tabitha and Olamikunle, as listed in the motion on notice filed through her counsel, Oladipo Olasope, SAN, and registered I/443/2024.

The suit is a new twist in what has become a messy and prolonged family feud over the vast estate of the late politician, who died on January 12, 2022.

Alao-Akala’s family feud worsens as first daughter heads to court over property dispute. Photo credit: Alao-Akala

Source: UGC

DNA saga: Alao-Akala’s family feud

The crisis, began when the wife of the late former governor, Kemi Alao-Akala and Olamide Alabi, believed to be one of the deceased’s daughters, obtained a Letter of Administration from the Oyo State Probate Registry without the knowledge or consent of Oluwatoyin, the first child.

Alao-Akala’s daughter's demand

However, Alao-Aderinto, in her fresh prayer, said the tests should be conducted at a court-approved, accredited laboratory to determine their true biological relationship with the late former governor.

Alao-Aderinto, in her affidavit, accused the duo of manipulating facts to claim sole control over the estate, despite the presence of other biological children and heirs.

Alao-Aderinto headed to court over the distribution of her father's assets with her siblings.

The estate is said to be massive, spreading across several properties in Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, United Kingdom and the United States of America, including a five-star hotel in Ghana, vehicles and multiple bank accounts containing hundreds of millions in naira, dollars and pounds sterling.

How Alao-Akala made fuji star Taye Currency l rich

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Fuji star Taye Currency disclosed that he became rich when the former governor of Oyo state, the late Alao Akala, paid him N99 million for campaigns during the 2011 election.

Currency said he had been collecting N500 thousand from one middleman, but he had to confront the governor at a gathering when the money stopped coming in.

According to the Fuji Star, the late governor was shocked and ordered that actual payment should be paid, and he was paid N99 million for 33 LGAs in the state.

