Atiku Abubakar has described the conditions under which students took the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in darkness as a national disgrace

He criticised the Nigerian government and maintained the systemic failure in the nation's education system is damning

Atiku demanded that the affected exam paper be retaken and called for the establishment of minimum environmental and infrastructural standards for national examinations

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed concerns after many students taking the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) wrote their English Language examination in darkness.

Atiku reacts to trending video of WASSCE candidates sitting for English examination in darkness. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, @Omolomo_o

Source: Twitter

Atiku condemns FG as students write WASSCE using torchlight

Legit.ng reported that the examination which was slated for noon dragged into late at night on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

In a post shared on his X page on Thursday, May 29, accompanied by video, Atiku criticised the Nigerian government, describing it as a "national disgrace" and a systemic failure in public education infrastructure.

Atiku noted that the incident occurred shortly after International Children's Day, amplifying the shame and urgency of the situation.

The former VP maintained that the condition of the students showed the neglect of children's rights to proper educational environments despite global recognition of their importance.

"The recent report of students sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in appallingly dark and unfit conditions across the country is nothing short of a national disgrace. That this outrage occurred just a day after the world marked International Children’s Day only deepens the shame.

"This is not merely an unfortunate incident — it is a damning indictment of our systemic failure to uphold the most basic standards in public education. It is unacceptable, unjustifiable, and utterly indefensible that in 2025, our children are forced to write critical national exams in pitch darkness like second-class citizens."

Atiku demands a retake of the affected exam

Speaking further, the 2023 flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), demanded that affected examination paper be retaken in all compromised centres and the need for immediate action to prevent future occurrences.

Atiku stated thus:

"This incident must awaken our national conscience. It must compel immediate and sustained investment in critical social infrastructure, with education as the foremost priority — not in rhetoric but in tangible action.

"I therefore demand, unequivocally, that the affected examination paper be retaken in all compromised centres. Anything less would be a grave injustice to the students whose futures hang in the balance."

Watch the video below as the students write examination in darkness:

Read more about WAEC here:

Outrage as WAEC candidates sit for paper in darkness

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that social media was abuzz following a viral video showing candidates reportedly writing the ongoing WASSCE using torchlight as the school was reportedly without a power supply.

According to an unknown woman who recorded the video, the exam officials brought the exam papers by 6pm, and by the time the students were ready, it was already dark.

Nigerians took to X to share their opinions on the matter as the woman attempted to share the face of the invigilator (WAEC official).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng