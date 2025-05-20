A WAEC candidate in Alaakia, Ibadan, was fatally hit by a stray bullet fired by police chasing a suspect, dying instantly while on his way to an exam

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with community leaders and activists demanding a thorough investigation and police accountability

The victim’s family mourns the loss of a promising future, while calls grow for reforms to prevent such tragedies during police operations

A tragic incident unfolded in Alaakia, Ibadan, as a WAEC candidate was fatally struck by a stray bullet fired by police officers in pursuit of a suspect.

WAEC candidate killed by stray bullet during police chase

In Ibadan, a young boy student was reportedly killed by Nigerian police in a tragic event. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpie

Source: Getty Images

Reports indicate that the police were chasing a Hilux vehicle suspected of involvement in criminal activity when officers opened fire.

Sadly, a bullet missed the target and hit the WAEC student, who was travelling in his father’s car on his way to sit for an important examination.

The student, whose identity is yet to be officially confirmed, died instantly at the scene, leaving the family and community in shock and mourning.

Outrage mounts as community demands answers

The fatal shooting has sparked widespread outrage across Ibadan and beyond, with residents and advocacy groups demanding urgent investigation into the conduct of the police officers involved, Leadership reported.

A local community leader said,

“It is unacceptable that an innocent young student lost his life because of reckless police action. We demand justice for the family and assurance that such incidents will never happen again.”

Calls for police accountability and safer procedures

A heartbreaking incident in Ibadan saw a young student reportedly killed by police officers. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Human rights activists have also condemned the incident, urging the police force to review its engagement rules and prioritise public safety, especially in densely populated areas.

“We call on the authorities to ensure thorough investigations are conducted and that those responsible are held accountable,” stated a spokesperson for a civil rights organisation.

Family devastated, WAEC candidate’s future cut short

The family of the victim is devastated by the sudden loss, lamenting that a promising future was cruelly snatched away.

Details about funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

As investigations get underway, many hope this tragic event will prompt reforms that protect citizens from harm during police operations.

The police command has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. Further updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.

