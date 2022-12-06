In October 2022, the Nigerian office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) launched WAEC Digital Certificate.

The WAEC Digital Certificate is an online platform that allows both old and new candidates to access and share certificates.

Candidates can also recover their examination numbers through the platform, which is available on the web and mobile devices.

Through the new platform, candidates can generate their certificates online, thereby making it easy to recover burnt, lost, and damaged certificates.

It also allows institutions/organizations to confirm certificates of candidates securely and promptly.

Who can get their certificates through the WAEC digital certificate platform?

According to WAEC’s Head of National Office for Nigeria, Patrick Areghan, certificates produced from 1999 to date are eligible for recovery through the online platform.

The platform enables over 30 million certificate holders to access, confirm and share the original copies of their certificates from anywhere in the world.

It can also be used to recover candidates’ forgotten or lost examination numbers.

Areghan added that the platform also allows for bulk confirmation of certificates at once.

He also noted that candidates can print their digital certificates in high quality to have a physical copy.

How much does it cost to get WAEC digital certificate?

It costs N7,500 for new and old candidates to assess the platform.

To share the certificate, the cost is N3,500. For confirmation of certificates, the cost is N5,000.

How to ACCESS your WAEC digital certificate

To access, share or confirm your certificate, you will first need to create an account on the platform. Below is how to go about it:

Click on the Create Account button

Choose from the two provided options: to create an account as a candidate or as an institution/organization

After choosing the appropriate option, enter the personal information required

Confirm the information provided, click agree on the privacy policy and then proceed to sign up

Enter the verification code that will be sent to your email address and then submit it for account verification

Login to your account using your registered email address and password

Now, to access your certificate, enter your personal information (To access your certificate, note that you must enter your name as captured on your WAEC certificate)

Next, verify the information provided and agree to the Terms of Use

Now, click on the access Certificate button below (Note that you will be charged for successful access)

Click Yes to continue

Choose your preferred payment option to access your certificate

There are two payment options: direct by debit card or wallet: For the wallet option, ensure your wallet is already funded to successfully access your certificate.

You will be able to view and download the certificate after making the payment.

You can also watch this video to further understand how to access your WAEC digital certificate

How to SHARE your WAEC digital certificate

Click on the Share tab to take you to the certificate sharing page

Select the certificate you would like to share

Enter the receiver's email address and share the certificate (Note that you will be charged for successfully sharing with the recipient)

Click Yes to continue and choose a payment option

How to share your WAEC Digital Certificate with institution/organization

To share with an institution or organization, click on the Request for Confirmation button and select the certificate you would like to share

Next, fill in the institution's details and click on sharing certificates you will be charged for successfully sharing with the institution or organization

Click Yes to continue, and then choose your preferred payment option.

You can also watch this video to further understand how to share your WAEC digital certificate

How to CONFIRM your WAEC digital certificate

To confirm a certificate, log in to your already created WAEC digital certificates account

At the confirm a certificate page, enter the required details and verify the information provided

Agree on the Terms of Use and confirm the certificate

Click Yes to affirm the consent to confirm the candidate’s certificate (Note that you will be charged for the confirmation request)

Click Yes to continue

You will receive a phone number verification code; input the code to proceed to the payment page

Choose the payment option for the wallet option to ensure your wallet is already funded to enable confirmation.

WAEC Digital Certificate: How to make bulk confirmation

To confirm multiple candidates, click on the bulk confirmation button

Continue to click here on the confirm WAEC certificate in bulk and proceed to download the bulk file below.

Next, enter the candidates' information and delete the first row to remove headings.

Note that the bulk file should only contain candidate examination years and numbers

Save and upload the file and proceed to confirm that you are verified the information

Then agree to the Terms of Use

Now proceed to confirm bulk certificates (Note that you will be charged for each confirmation request)

To continue, click yes next to affirm the consent to confirm the candidates' certificates, and you're done.

You can also watch this video to further understand how to confirm WAEC digital certificate

Please Note: Certificate Confirmation account can only be created by institutions and Organizations. The purpose is for corporate bodies and institutions to confirm WAEC certificates for authenticity and validity.

WAEC Digital Certificate: How to Recover Candidate Number

On the access certificates page, click on the Recover candidates number button.

Note the instructions, answer appropriately and agree

On the next page, enter the required details

Verify the information provided

Agree on the Terms of Use and then retrieve the exam number

You will be charged for the successful recovery of your candidate number

Click Yes to continue

Next, choose your preferred payment option

For the wallet option, ensure your wallet is already funded to recover your certificate successfully.

Enter your personal information and click Next for the phone verification code that will be sent to your phone number

Enter the code and click Complete

Next, select your means of identification and enter number

Please ensure your first name and last name corresponds with your means of identification

Then, your exam number will be successfully recovered.

Now you can proceed to access your certificate by clicking the access Certificate button.

You can also watch this video to further understand how to recover candidate number

How to fund your wallet on WAEC Digital Certificate platform

To fund your wallet on the certificate access page, click on the wallet tab.

On the ensuing wallet page, click on the phone wallet

Then enter the number of units you want to purchase depending on the service you wish to explore and click on the Pay Button where you will be directed to make payments.

Wallets successfully funded.

You can also watch this video to further understand how to fund your wallet on WAEC Digital Certificate platform

WAEC Digital Certificate: How to make an enquiry

Go to your name on the right corner of the page and select inquiry. Enter the category of complaints.

Next, enter the title and description of the complaint and submit rate to get successfully submitted

You will receive a response soon

You can also watch this video to understand how to make an enquiry regarding the WAEC digital certificate

