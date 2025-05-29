West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) candidates sat for their examination in darkness in some parts of the country

Many WASSCE candidates wrote the English language exams without power supply using lanterns and mobile phone flashlights

Nigerians have taken to social media to register their displeasure at the incident, describing it as embarrassing and heartbreaking.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Many students sitting for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) wrote their English Language examination in darkness.

The examination which was slated for noon dragged into late at night on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Nigerians react as WASSCE candidates sit for examination in darkness without power supply. Photo credit: @Omolomo_o

Source: Twitter

It was an avalanche of lamentations across the country from the south to the north, the story was not different.

Students, who are mostly teenagers got home late with many parents expressing worry over their lateness.

An X user, @Omolomo_o, shared a video of a WAEC centre where students were forced to use lamps to write at about 9:42pm.

“This is a school WAEC center in Nigeria currently, there writing WAEC right now.

“It is 9:42pm and they’re students are forced to use lamps to write their English WAEC exam in total darkness 😭😭

Nigerians react as WAEC candidates write in darkness

@AdeoluSavage

The WAEC officials should be held accountable for this madness. This exam could have been shifted to a later date for proper planning but NO.

@meg_clem

This is the worst this country has been. It’s really heartbreaking.

@Erhauyi5

@waecnigeria. What is dis again? Jamb don do their own, now, na una turn. Watin dey really happen?

@a_phezt

This is absolutely frustrating... Just left school some minutes ago..... 🥲🥲.... Something is wrong with Nigeria's education...

We start the exam around 2:30pm due to some talk about questions leak out,.. They bring the second (essay) part at exactly 6:58pm....

What a day.

@YUNGBIG33

If the excuse was exam questions got leaked and they couldn’t think of postponing due to their lack of competency

How does writing exams by this time stopped the students from Examination Malpractice Act?

@prettyhycinta

Students were told to buy candles in my younger sister’s school…the officials with the questions came pass 8 for a 2hours examination, very crazy.

Imagine getting home pass 10pm for a country that’s not safe.

@Shiller121

Embarrassing and upsetting, this is why most people live Nigeria for other countries 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

@khykheloormuur

I can't believe this.

WAEC English papers slated for 8am just arrived in Osogbo at 8pm.

Wtfffff?????

When will those WAEC papers get to Ifetedo, Ila, Iwo, and all those towns, Area 5?????

FG gives fresh order to JAMB, WAEC, NECO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government issued a fresh directive to JAMB, WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB over exam malpractice

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, directed the examination bodies to blacklist CBT centres and candidates found guilty of examination malpractices.

Alausa said schools/CBT centres found guilty of exam malpractice will be derecognised and student(s) involved in examination malpractice should be barred from external exams for three years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng