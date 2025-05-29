The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reacted after videos and photos of candidates writing English language papers in darkness flooded social media space

Many parents and relatives took to social media to lament after their children failed to return home on time on Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The examination body has finally come out to explain the reason for the unfortunate incident that caused panic among many parents

Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has apologised to students, schools, and parents for the inconvenience experienced during the English language papers.

Legit.ng earlier reported that WASSE candidates in different parts of Nigeria wrote their English language examination in darkness without electricity.

The examination which was slated for noon dragged into late at night on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The examination body blamed the unfortunate incident on heightened efforts to curb examination malpractice, particularly the leakage of question papers.

WAEC thanked all stakeholders for their understanding during what it described as a “challenging period”.

WAEC’s Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

“While maintaining the integrity and security of our examination, we faced considerable challenges primarily due to our major aim of preventing leakage of any paper.

“While we successfully achieved our objective, it inadvertently impacted the timeliness and seamless conduct of the examination.”

Adesina said logistical challenges, security concerns, and sociocultural dynamics are other factors that disrupted operations in some areas.

“Despite our best efforts, we encountered logistical hurdles, security concerns, and sociocultural factors that negatively influenced our operations.

“In order to forestall future occurrences of this nature, the council is currently collaborating with security agencies.”

