WAEC has come up with eStudy, seen to be an innovative tool designed to simplify WASSCE exam preparation and boost student performance

Considered to be study solution, it has practice tests, study guides, gamification elements, and progress tracking to personalize the learning experience

With access to WAEC past questions and mock tests, eStudy is believed to enhance study efficiency and motivation for students of all ages and grade levels

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed

Students sitting for WASSCE (West African Senior School Certificate Examination) can use it to prepare.

Named eStudy, this comprehensive study solution aims to make exam preparation stress-free and significantly improve student performance.

Make WASSCE Prep Stress-Free with eStudy

WAEC's eStudy tool is officially tailored for WASSCE (SC/PC1/PC2) preparation. It provides students with access to real-time text questions to boost their confidence and maximize their chances of exam success.

It offers a variety of resources to personalize study experiences and help students achieve excellent results.

Benefits of Using eStudy

Students using eStudy can expect numerous benefits, including:

Improved WASSCE grades and overall performance.

More efficient and effective study sessions.

Increased motivation and engagement in their studies.

A personalized learning experience.

Access to WAEC mock tests, answers, and theories.

Key Features of eStudy

eStudy is packed with features designed to help students succeed:

Practice Tests: Test knowledge and identify areas for improvement.

Study Guides and Summaries: Access clear and concise summaries of question answers and theories.

Gamification Elements: Earn points and badges to stay motivated.

Progress Tracking: Monitor progress and see improvement over time.

Who Can Benefit from eStudy?

eStudy is designed for students and schools looking to improve study methods, regardless of age, grade level, or subject. It is ideal for:

Visual learners.

Students struggling with specific subjects.

Those seeking a more efficient and engaging way to study.

Comprehensive Collection of WAEC Past Questions

eStudy offers a vast collection of WAEC past questions across various subjects, helping students prepare effectively for their exams.

By using these past papers, students can identify exam trends, practice answering questions under timed conditions, and solidify their understanding of key concepts.

Access WAEC Digital Certificate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) launched WAEC Digital Certificate.

The WAEC Digital Certificate is an online platform that allows both old and new candidates to access and share certificates.

