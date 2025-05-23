Social media is abuzz following a viral video showing candidates reportedly writing the ongoing WAEC using torchlight as the school was reportedly without a power supply

According to an unknown woman who recorded the video, the exam officials brought the exam papers by 6pm, and by the time the students were ready, it was already dark, night time

Nigerians, took to social media platform X, to share their opinions on the matter as the woman attempted to share the face of the invigilator (WAEC official)

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Asaba, Delta state - Teenagers said to be students of Unity Model School, Asaba, Delta state, were reportedly forced to sit for one of their 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) late in the evening, and they had to use torchlight since the school was without a power supply.

Candidates were reportedly seen writing WAEC at night at a school in Delta state. The video has gone viral. Photo credit: WAEC Consultation

Source: Facebook

Students reportedly write WAEC using torchlight an night

According to a video circulating online, the students in the exam hall were recorded by an unknown woman.

As reported by The Punch, in the video, the woman is heard condemning the officials for putting the students through such.

The woman claimed the exam was supposed to be held by 2pm, but the officials only brought the exam papers by 6pm.

By the time the students sat for the exam, it was already dark. As the school did not have power, a torchlight had to be stationed in the classroom.

“It’s not OK,” the woman is heard saying of the children’s plight.

She added that even during her time, when lanterns were common, they were not subjected to such.

Students were captured writing WAEC using torchlight at a school in southeast state. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians react to video of WAEC candidates using torchlight

In a video posted by Vanguard newspaper on X, many Nigerians voiced their opinion regarding the action of the candidates. Legit.ng captured a few reactions from the comment section below;

@Billpointafrica tweeted:

"This is so distressing and unfortunate. Update dey oh. Billpoint is here for you automatically. For what exactly?"

@sunshineihcts tweeted:

"And our executives are busy discussing party deflection, Nigeria is a sad joke."

@atitebi_femi tweeted:

"Bringing delta closer to the centre right?"

@terhemenkohol tweeted:

"This is an oil rich state, that gets the highest 13th % oil derivation payment from the federation account monthly."

@MusaMuh78758839 tweeted:

"They have started again. Very soon they will discredit the outcome and call for its cancellation. That was how they deceived Nigerians on the outcome of UTME."

@aeghoroekwuke tweeted:

"Imagine this, Delta State is the second largest oil producing state in Nigeria, and this is happening while the governor and his cohorts are busy with defections."

@CIBY_KINGSON95 tweeted:

"Emilokan is doing well."

@Deividwachin tweeted:

"Our Governor is a APC governor now he wants to bring Delta closer to Abuja."

Watch the video below;

Read more about WAEC here:

Access WAEC digital certificate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) launched the WAEC digital certificate.

The WAEC digital certificate is an online platform that allows both old and new candidates to access and share certificates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng