Bwari, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday, May 25, released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025 resit and underage results.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB defined an underage candidate as anyone who would be less than 16 years old by October.

According to a statement released by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB's spokesperson, the results were for the recently-conducted UTME 2025 resit examination for candidates at centres impacted by a controversial glitch.

The digital mishap affected the results of more than 300,000 candidates across 157 centres in Lagos state and the south-east geopolitical zone.

Of the 336,845 who were eventually scheduled to retake the exam (597 underage candidates), Legit.ng gathered that 21,082 were absent.

How to check JAMB resit results

To check your JAMB results, candidates can either use the online portal or send an SMS.

Online, visit the JAMB result checker portal, log in with your email and password, and click on "Check UTME Result". You will then input your JAMB registration number or email and click "Check My Result". Alternatively, you can send an SMS with "UTMERESULT" to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number you registered with.

JAMB said:

"It should be emphasised that the charges for shortcode of 55019/66019 (text messages) does not generate revenue to JAMB as being ignorantly peddled.

"The shortcode approach is to protect the critical data of the candidates and to curtail their cybercafé-extortion during their desperate check for results. JAMB has no reason to make money from such a service rather, it subsidises the shortcode services and text messages to candidates."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng