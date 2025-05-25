A boy who initially performed poorly in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has posted a better performance

His improved performance came after the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) ordered a resit

The resit UTME examination was ordered after the examination body discovered an error that caused 379000 candidates to fail

JAMB has released the result of the resit examination it ordered after an error resulted in the failure of many candidates.

The affected students have started checking their new UTME scores to see if their performance has improved.

One of those who took part in the JAMB resit examination is Nwaorah Chidindu Emmanuel.

Nwaorah is a science student who registered for English, mathematics, physics and chemistry.

His result was posted on X by education advocate, Alex Onyia, who said the boy moved from 170 marks to 301.

Details of the UTME result shows that he scored 71 in English language, 77 in physics, 81 in mathematics, and 72 in chemistry.

Alex said with the new result, the students were vindicated because their performance this time around is far better.

Alex said:

"This is the first JAMB resit result I woke up with. This youngster was wrongly graded 170 due to the error and now 301 in just 48 hours of preparation. Finally, our students have been vindicated."

See the result below:

Reactions to new UTME result

@Alqiblyy said:

"I got 152 at first. With a little preparation now I got 278."

@TernaMichael2 said:

"The results, as seen so far, are very impressive. Now, we wait for JAMB to keep to their word and reschedule candidates who couldn't rewrite because of WAEC (Agric Practicals &) for many other different reasons."

@Rinsole_T said:

"God bless you man, God bless you and well done to Jamb for owning to their own mistakes as well."

@francis_ranco said:

"With all that happened, we might let go, but these results look somehow. These children being awarded 300-315 in their numbers look "behuge", Anyways, wetin we know; Nigeria is Nigeria in all areas!"

@Devchiemerie said:

"The results I'm seeing here are very impressive. You're still the man who fought the battle for them. Thank you for all you did sir."

@Kelechi_1st said:

"Thank you for fighting for the young ones. You believe their future is worth fighting for. God bless you."

@Juliusy_Manuel said:

"Please help sir. My brother did the rescheduled exam. But when he want to check his result, this is the response he got! Please help, he is devastated."

@MBlacktrib3 said:

"Just imagine the gap! You've done an amazing thing for students this year. I hope JAMB takes cognizance of all their mistakes this year, and correct them before next year."

Man checks his children's UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of the moment he attempted to check his children's performance in the 2025 UTME.

The man's two daughters were jittery when he said he wanted to personally check their scores in the UTME.

After sending the required code to the JAMB exam checking number, the man shared the response he got.

