A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after rewriting the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

In a video posted via the TikTok app, the lady expressed sadness over the remark she saw while checking her result

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about her situation

A Nigerian student has expressed her frustration and disappointment after retaking the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The lady's emotional outburst was captured in a video she shared on TikTok, where she lamented the outcome of her results.

UTME 2025 candidate cries out after being informed that her result is under investigation. Photo credit: @bbygirllove15/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

UTME candidate says her result is under investigation

The lady, identified on TikTok as @bbygirllove15, lamented that she had been eagerly awaiting her results, only to be met with a remark that left her feeling pained.

According to her, the remark indicated that her result was under investigation, which she found heartbreaking.

In her words:

"JAMB result all of us dey wait since e reach my turn to check my result dem dey tell me under investigation. Na to go collect form for police academy like this. JAMB officials don use me play too much. Omo I don tire abeg."

Lady cries out, shares remark she got after checking new UTME 2025 result. Photo credit: @bbygirllove15/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail UTME candidate's lamentation

The lady's video sparked reactions on TikTok, with many taking to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions about her situation.

Some users expressed sympathy for the lady, while others offered words of encouragement, urging her to remain hopeful.

@Nykux said:

"Me too."

@Div3i said:

"U passed ml."

@D3i said:

"They will release don’t be scared."

@Delight Of ~ Yahweh wrote:

"They did same for last night but I checked my result this money and I got my good score check first."

@JENNY commented:

"How wish I get the opportunity, even 20 times I will write oo since is the same year."

@Esther said:

"Relax girl, it's a mistake I got the message too Nd I've seen my result."

@Adeola unique reacted:

"Please, can a male child choose Nursing as his Course (200) and Which institutions mostly Western parts."

@nn_kay said:

"My brother scored 357 from 181 so happy for him he really worked hard for it."

@Ify Rejoice wrote:

"Mine is from 177to 241. Y'all should go view my recent post. Thank you as you do so."

@divvywhite said:

"I scored 286 oo, and I don't even know if I still have hope for medicine in uniport."

@S.GOOD said:

"My own is showing Unable to cast object of type system DBNull' to type 'System."

@Jhay Crystal added:

"And they wan cancel jamb after all the struggles and stress and sleepless night plus my moneyyyyyyyyy."

Watch the video here:

Nigerian girl's JAMB result surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother came online to talk about her daughter's performance in the just-concluded UTME.

The mother said her daughter was confident that she would do well, as she boasted she would score nothing less than 330.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng