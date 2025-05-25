Bwari, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday, May 25, said candidates with earlier released scores "need not recheck their results".

Legit.ng reports that JAMB confirmed that all the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025 results are now released.

JAMB says despite the technical error, UTME 2025 candidates do not need to recheck their results viewed earlier. Photos credit: Jamb official

According to a statement by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB's official spokesman, obtained by Legit.ng, only the results of candidates who committed examination infractions and those slated for mop-up examinations have not been released.

JAMB said:

"Candidates with earlier released results need not recheck their results as candidates affected by the withdrawal are being notified through text messages on their registered lines, their profiles, and emails."

Recall that a glitch had resulted in the rescheduling of the UTME 2025 for many candidates.

The controversial digital mishap affected the results of more than 300,000 candidates across 157 centres in Lagos state and the south-east region. JAMB conducted a resit examination, starting from May 16 and extending beyond May 19.

On Sunday, May 25, it released the results of the rescheduled examination.

Alleged manipulation: JAMB withdraws candidates' results

Meanwhile, JAMB has withdrawn the UTME 2025 results of over 3,000 candidates for alleged manipulation of their scores. JAMB stated that some of the UTME 2025 candidates were involved in exploitative dealings in order to get undue advantage.

The Ishaq Oloyede-led agency shared that candidates affected by the withdrawal are already being notified.

The exam body said:

"All results are now released except those of candidates who committed examination infractions and those slated for mop-up examinations. While releasing the results, it should be emphasised that recent discoveries particularly by the security agencies have necessitated the withdrawal of some of the results of implicated candidates across the country whose results have been previously released."

It added:

"Over three thousand candidates nationwide have been identified as either accomplices or beneficiaries of this extraordinary examination fraud. As investigation progresses, all candidates implicated in these unwholesome activities will have their results withdrawn as soon as incontrovertible proofs are established, even if the results have been released."

UTME 2025: DSS arrests 20 people

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 20 suspects were arrested for allegedly hacking the 2025 computer-based test (CBT) examinations conducted by JAMB.

The suspects were nabbed by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Abuja.

The suspects are said to be part of a syndicate believed to have over 100 individuals, who specialise in hacking the servers of examination bodies like JAMB and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

