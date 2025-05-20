The Nigerian man who took part in reviewing the glitch that occurred during the 2025 UTME has shared updates

JAMB had rescheduled the examination for 37900 candidates whose results were affected by the error, leading to mass failure

In a post he made on X, Alex Onyia said the 379,000 candidates who took part in the resit exam can start checking on Thursday

Education advocate, Alex Onyia, has said the 379000 candidates who took part in JAMB's resit examination will be able to see their results beginning Thursday.

Alex took part in the result review, which led to the discovery of an error that affected candidates from Lagos and the South East.

Alex Onyia said JAMB resit candidates can expect to see their results on Thursday. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia and JAMB.

Source: UGC

As a result of the error, which was admitted by JAMB, 379000 candidates were asked to retake their examination.

The resit examination happened between Friday and Monday and the results are to be released on Wednesday, according to reports by Punch Newspaper, citing Fabian Benjamim, JAMB’s spokesperson.

In a post he made on X, Alex said he has been invited for another review and would share updates as it is available to him.

His words:

"The new JAMB result will be published on Wednesday. We have been invited to participate in the review. If we notice anything unusual, I will share. You can start checking your result from Thursday morning!"

Alex Onyia said JAMB, led by Professor Ishaq Oloyede is set to release the 379,000 resit results. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia and JAMB.

Source: UGC

See the post below:

Reactions as JAMB set to release new UTME results

@enyola said:

"Why are results being delayed for days in a CBT. I’ve written a number of CBT for professional exams in the last years and my result is usually instant, why is @JAMBHQ going to Mecca and reappearing on Mount Camel days later?"

@kcemenikex said:

"I still insist that if every student affected insisted on a remark, regardless of the decision of JAMB, we would not be in this mess."

@AGBARISM said:

"Sir, some students didn't get their result during the initial examination and weren't rescheduled as they were told 'extraneous fingerprint anomaly'. These students were duly cleared during the biometric verification. Is this how they will be denied result and chance of a resit?"

@MenaBossBoss said:

"CBT way supposed be maximum 1 day your results is out. Why is it taking days, weeks and months before results come out. Immediately you click on submit, your results will be ready. Why does it take months for CBT results to be out? Is there something Jamb is not telling us?"

@Shebydelle182 said:

"Nigerians are very pleased with you for been distinctive. Please,what of the paradigm shift as regards the immediate checking of the scores."

Teacher rejects her JAMB result

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady had written an open letter to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to lay her complaints.

According to the letter, which she published on Facebook, she was sure that the result sent to her did not belong to her.

The lady is disputing the result on the grounds that she scored too low compared to her performance in 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng