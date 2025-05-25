A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with netizens after rewriting the 2025 UTME and getting a higher aggregate score

According to the lady, she had prayed to God to grant her success after she was rescheduled by the board the retake the exam

In a trending video, she displayed the subjects that she sat for in the examination and the aggregate score that she hit

A Nigerian student celebrated a great improvement in her academic performance after retaking the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The lady shared her joy with online followers after achieving a higher aggregate score than what she scored in the previous examination.

Lady overjoyed after scoring 241 in UTME 2025

In a trending video, the lady known on TikTok as @life_with_anna, displayed her new results, which showed an increase from her previous score.

Her initial aggregate score was 160, but after retaking the examination, she achieved a score of 241.

The breakdown of her results included 67 in English, 60 in Mathematics, 46 in Physics, and 68 in Biology.

While sharing the good news with her followers, the happy student attributed her success to prayer and her faith in God.

She had been rescheduled by the examination board to retake the exam and had expressed her hopes and prayers for a better outcome.

In her words:

"Felt so sad about the first JAMB I wrote and wondered if I could enter university. So I decided to make a video of manifest my result and basically praise God because I knew he won't fail me. I rewrote the JAMB again with a heavy heart but hoped and prayed that God will grant me success. God did it for me for real. Prayer is key and with God all things are always possible. I cannot be sad about my result even though I know I could have done better. I'm just happy that I'm able to rejoice about the result."

Reactions as lady hits 241 in UTME 2025

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Wunmi said:

"From 168 to 271. God no dey shame."

@ABI_OLA said:

"I checked mine this morning in church if you see the way I shouted chaii God has done it."

@dramaedit_2 said:

"I did only one jamb when i check the result the first time the comment was underage underperformed and I checked again today I got 250 so I feel you."

@EZEK!EL reacted:

"Congratulations! Do not stop playing this doesn’t mean you will get in, I have been getting 200+ for about 3 years now this year been the forth and still not in school, so just keep praying and hoping you get in!Congratulations soon."

@•Ëllä• said:

"I got 291 but I am underage student and my pass mark is 320. I don't know if they've reversed the pass mark for us. Is God that will help me oh."

@Best reacted:

"First jamb 162, second jamb 160 rescheduled. God is really wonderful."

@EMMYRICCHDEHUSSLE added:

"Same result with mine."

@Nonso added:

"Congrats dear more wins."

Nigerian girl's JAMB result surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother came online to talk about her daughter's performance in the just-concluded UTME.

The mother said her daughter was confident that she would do well, as she boasted she would score nothing less than 330.

