The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has undergone significant transformations since the adoption of Computer-Based Testing (CBT) in 2013.

This shift has influenced candidate performance, with noticeable variations in results over the years. This report provides a detailed analysis of UTME results from 2013 to 2025, highlighting key performance trends.

Total UTME results released each year

The number of results released annually has fluctuated since the introduction of CBT. The highest recorded figure was in 2025, with 1,931,467 results.

This marks an increase compared to 1,842,364 results in 2024 and 1,522,476 results in 2023. The lowest number of results released was in 2021, with 1,312,390 candidates.

Candidates scoring 300 and above

The percentage of candidates scoring 300 and above has remained relatively low over the years. In 2025, 17,025 candidates, representing 0.88 percent of the total, achieved this benchmark.

This was a notable increase from 8,401 candidates in 2024 and 5,318 in 2023. In earlier years, such scores were even rarer, with only 40 candidates achieving above 300 in 2015, and none recorded in 2013 and 2014.

Candidates scoring 250 and above

Performance in the 250 and above category demonstrated an upward trend. In 2025, 117,373 candidates, representing 6.08 percent of the total, attained this score.

This was significantly higher than 77,070 candidates in 2024 and 56,736 in 2023. The lowest performance in this category was recorded in 2013, with only 5,085 candidates surpassing this mark.

Candidates scoring 200 and above

A critical benchmark for admissions, the 200 and above range has shown varied performance levels. In 2025, 565,988 candidates, accounting for 29.3 percent of total results, achieved this score.

This was an improvement over the 24 percent recorded in 2024 and the 23.36 percent achieved in 2023. The highest percentage of candidates attaining this score was recorded in 2016, when 34 percent surpassed the 200 mark.

Candidates scoring elow 200

A significant majority of candidates fall into the below 200 category. In 2025, 1,365,479 candidates, or 70.7 percent of the total, scored below this threshold. In 2024, 76 percent of candidates had scores below 200, totaling 1,402,403 individuals.

The highest percentage of candidates scoring below 200 occurred in 2013, reaching 89 percent, with 1,533,080 candidates.

Trends and observations

Several key trends have emerged from the analysis of UTME results over the years.

The number of candidates achieving 300 and above has gradually increased, suggesting improvements in exam preparation and accessibility.

Performance across different score categories has fluctuated, indicating that multiple factors, including educational policies and curriculum changes, may influence results.

A significant proportion of candidates continue to score below 200, highlighting the need for enhanced academic interventions and support systems.

See the full data from JAMB below:

JAMB announces date resit exams in 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced that from 16 May 2025, certain Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates would be allowed to retake their exams.

This decision followed an investigation that uncovered errors leading to widespread failure in the 2025 UTME, BBC confirmed.

