The University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT) offers many competitive courses, including Agriculture, Arts, Education, Law, Social Sciences, as well as Basic and Applied Sciences. Applicants may apply if they meet UAT’s admission requirements, including the JAMB cut-off mark and five credit passes in core subjects. This guide covers all UAT courses, admission criteria, and the application process.

Key takeaways

UAT offers part-time, pre-degree, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes.

JUPEB entry requires five credits , including English.

, including English. Undergraduate applicants need five credits and a cut-off mark of 140 .

. All applications are submitted via the official UAT website.

Admission lists are published in batches on the university’s website.

University of Africa, Toru-Orua courses

From short courses to postgraduate programmes, prospective candidates can pursue their dreams at the Bayelsa state-owned university. Below is an overview of the courses offered at the University of Africa, Toru-Orua:

JUPEB courses and subject combinations

For prospective candidates, it is important to note that UAT's two-semester JUPEB programme enables you to gain Direct Entry admission at the university and other JUPEB-affiliated universities in Nigeria and worldwide.

Course Subject combination Education and Arts Economics, Government, Literature in English Economics, Government, Mathematics Government, Literature in English, Christian Religious Studies Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics Social Science Economics, Geography OR Government, Mathematics Economics, Literature in English, Government Biology, Economics, Geography OR Government Government, Literature in English, Christian Religious Studies Management Science Economics, Government, Mathematics Business Studies, Economics, Government Accounting, Economics, Geography OR Government Accounting, Business Studies, Geography OR Government Law Government, Literature in English, Religious Studies Economics, Government, Literature in English Engineering and Technology Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics Biology, Chemistry, Physics Medicine and Health Sciences Biology, Chemistry, Physics Pharmacy Biology, Chemistry, Physics Science Biology, Chemistry, Physics Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics

Continuing Education

This institute within the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, offers applicants evening, weekend, and part-time academic and professional programmes. Its part-time courses are offered in the faculties of arts and education, social and management sciences, as well as basic and applied sciences.

Faculty Courses Faculty of Arts and Education B.A. English and Literary Studies B.Ed. Education Management B.A. Theatre and Film Studies Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences B.Sc. Computer Science B.Sc. Microbiology B.Sc. Biochemistry Faculty of Social and Management Sciences B.Sc. Accounting B.Sc. Banking and Finance B.Sc. Political Science B.Sc. Public Administration B.Sc. Mass Communication B.Sc. Economics B.Sc. Business Administration

Undergraduate courses

These undergraduate programmes are designed to provide students with strong academic foundations for success in their chosen careers. Highlighted below are academic programmes available at the University of Africa, Toru-Orua by faculty.

Faculty of Agriculture

From Level 100 to Level 500, the faculty aims to provide appropriate and innovative education through theoretical and practical teaching.

B.Agric. Agriculture

B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture

B.Sc. Hotel Management and Tourism

Faculty of Arts And Education

Once you have secured your admission to the university, a well-thought-out career plan in the arts can only be served by the course options in this faculty.

B.A. English

B.A. Linguistics and Nigerian Languages

B.A. History and International Relations

B.A. Theatre Arts

B.A. Educational Management

B.A. Guidance and Counselling

Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences

Candidates can choose any of these science courses as a means to become well-versed in various scientific fields.

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Physics

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

You can prepare your future as a driver of development by studying any of these courses in the social space.

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Political Science

Postgraduate School

The PG School offers Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD), Master's in Business (MBA), (MA), Education (MEd), and Science (MSc) and various Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes.

The programmes and specialities are offered within the departments of theatre and film, education management, Political Science, Mass Communication and Business Administration. For science students, the departments of Computer and Mathematics, Biological and Chemical Sciences offer a variety of learning paths.

Admission requirements at the University of Africa, Toru-Orua

For JUPEB programmes, eligible candidates must possess a minimum of credit level pass in at least two sittings in at least five subjects relevant to their desired course of study in the university.

Below are the requirements for students eager to join the university's undergraduate courses.

Five O’level credit passes, including Mathematics and English in relevant subjects.

Credit passes must be obtained at not more than two sittings in WASSCE, NECO or their equivalent.

UTME registration is mandatory.

A UTME score of 140.

Steps for Applying to the University of Africa, Toru-Orua

To apply to the university, you need to use its admission portals. Each level of study has its dedicated portal. Below is a breakdown of how to apply to each level

JUPEB programmes

Open the University of Africa, Toru-Orua JUPEB application portal.

Create an account and complete the application form by entering the required information, including a functional email and phone number.

You will be charged a fee of ₦10,000 for the application process.

A username and password will be emailed to you once your payment is confirmed.

Undergraduate programmes

If you have all the requirements in order, complete an admission form online during the school's admission season.

Once all admission applications have been considered, the university will post the details of successful candidates on its JAMB-approved admission list.

While the school does not require you to complete the post-UTME screening process, you need to upload your O-level and SSCE results. Ensure you have also entered the correct JAMB subject combination or a core subject.

What is the University of Africa, Toru-Orua's cut-off mark?

The University of Africa, Toru-Orua accepts candidates with a JAMB score of at least 140 and make UAT their first choice. There are also options for direct entry and a foundation program (JUPEB) leading to admission in Year 2.

Does the University of Africa, Toru-Orua write post-UTME?

UAT does not conduct a screening for admissions. Candidates are admitted based on their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score and subject combinations.

Does the University of Africa, Toru-Orua accept second choice?

Yes, the University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT) does accept second-choice admissions. To be admitted, candidates need to have registered for and passed the JAMB UTME with a cut-off score of 140. They also need to have the required subject combinations and the following requirements:

A printout of their JAMB Change of Institution.

A valid email address.

GSM number.

A birth certificate or age declaration.

An LG identification letter.

The University of Africa, Toru-Orua's courses cover a wide range of disciplines. Whether you are applying for short courses, certificate programmes, foundation, undergraduate, or postgraduate studies, the university has a clear admission process to support your academic journey.

