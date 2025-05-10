JAMB has revealed a blind candidate hired another blind individual to impersonate him during the 2025 UTME, highlighting concerns about exam malpractice

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed an unusual case of impersonation in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), where a blind candidate recruited another blind individual to sit the exam on his behalf.

This case has raised concerns about the extent of exam malpractice within the system.

The revelation was made by JAMB’s Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, during a press briefing on Friday, May 9, in Abuja.

According to Oloyede, the blind impersonator was an undergraduate, and the incident was uncovered during the administration of the 2025 UTME.

“This case is particularly troubling because the individual recruited as the impersonator was also blind. It shows a disturbing trend in which some individuals attempt to bypass the system,” said Oloyede.

JAMB's commitment to supporting candidates with disabilities

Despite the impersonation incident, Oloyede reiterated JAMB’s commitment to supporting candidates with disabilities who aspire to pursue tertiary education.

He praised the work of the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG), which has been instrumental in ensuring that candidates with challenges, including blindness, are able to take the exams.

“The Prof. Peter Okebukola-led JAMB Equal Opportunity Group continues to demonstrate exceptional dedication in ensuring that these candidates are able to sit examinations, regardless of their challenges,” Oloyede said.

He also highlighted that JAMB provides various forms of support for candidates with disabilities, including fee refunds, transportation, lodging, and feeding during the examination process.

For the 2025 UTME, 501 blind and challenged candidates participated across 11 centres nationwide, with their results being released on the same day.

JAMB: Impersonation case undermines the integrity of the exam system

In addition to the case of impersonation, Oloyede condemned the unethical behaviour exhibited by the candidates involved.

He stressed that the board would continue to strengthen its efforts to prevent exam malpractice in all its forms.

“Sadly, one of the candidates was involved in impersonation, where a blind undergraduate student was hired to write for another blind candidate. We take this matter seriously, and appropriate measures will be taken against those responsible,” Oloyede said.

The issue highlights ongoing concerns about integrity in the examination system, as candidates attempt to circumvent the rules through various means, undermining the efforts of legitimate students.

UTME results and concerns about candidate performance

The 2025 UTME results were officially released on Friday, with JAMB providing statistics on the performance of the 1.9 million candidates who participated.

The results showed that over 1.5 million candidates scored below the 200-mark benchmark, which is considered the average standard for success in the examination.

“This performance data reflects the current state of our education system and highlights the effectiveness of government efforts to curb exam malpractice,” said Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education.

He added that the results are a clear indication of the growing need for continuous reform and support for students throughout the examination process.

The UTME, scored out of a total of 400 marks, assesses candidates on four core subjects, including the mandatory Use of English. Candidates are allowed to select three other subjects relevant to their intended courses of study, with results helping to determine their eligibility for tertiary education.

JAMB pledges to improve exam integrity and transparency

Despite the setbacks, JAMB remains committed to enhancing the credibility of its exams and ensuring that all candidates are treated fairly.

In response to the growing cases of malpractice, the board has pledged to tighten security measures and increase awareness campaigns to reduce cheating in future exams.

Oloyede concluded by urging all stakeholders, including students, parents, and educational institutions, to support efforts aimed at maintaining the integrity of the examination system.

JAMB withholds 39,834 results from 2025 UTME

A blind candidate's attempt at impersonation in the 2025 UTME was uncovered by JAMB, revealing he hired another blind person to sit the exam. Photo credit: @JAMBHQ

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that no less than 39,834 results from the 2025 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are being withheld over various examination irregularities.

JAMB made the development known while announcing the release of the 2025 UTME results on Friday, May 9. This came days after the examination board disclosed that 1.9 million pupils sat for the examination across the country.

