JAMB commenced an expedited review of the UTME 2025 process following a wave of complaints from candidates across Nigeria

This was disclosed in a statement by the board’s spokesperson Fabian Benjamin on Monday, May 12

JAMB, which released the UTME 2025 results on Friday, May 9, acknowledged receiving an unusual volume of complaints regarding discrepancies in the released scores

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, May 12, said it acknowledges the significant volume of unusual complaints following the release of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025 results.

JAMB said its officials are "currently scrutinising" these complaints in detail "to identify and rectify any potential technical issues".

JAMB reviews UTME 2025 results amid complaints

Legit.ng reports that the results were officially published last Friday, May 9.

In response, the board disclosed that it is fast forwarding its annual system review—a comprehensive post-mortem of the examination process that is conducted each year months after the exercise.

According to a statement by Fabian Benjamin, the agency's official spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng, the board’s annual review encompasses three key stages: registration, examination, and result release.

During the examination phase, JAMB said it ensures that every candidate is allowed to sit for the test.

JAMB said:

"Should any technical issues arise, the Board reschedules the examination for affected candidates without hesitation."

It added:

"We are particularly concerned about the unusual complaints originating from a few states within the Federation. We are currently scrutinising these complaints in detail to identify and rectify any potential technical issues.

"To assist in this process, we have engaged a number of experts, including members from the Computer Professionals Association of Nigeria, Chief External Examiners, who are heads of tertiary institutions, the Educational Assessment and Research Network in Africa, measurement experts, and Vice Chancellors from various institutions. If it is determined that there were indeed glitches, we will implement appropriate remedial measures promptly, as we do in the case of the examinations themselves.

